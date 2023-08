Traffic Wales tweeted at 5pm to state that the incident occurred at J1 Ruabon.

Information on the AA’s live traffic feed at the time added: “Partially blocked and queueing traffic due to rolled over vehicle on A483 Southbound at A483 (Ruabon).”

Motorists have been taking to social media to say that traffic heading towards Chirk has been at a “standstill”.

Traffic Wales confirmed that the incident was cleared at 5.50pm – but ‘congestion’ is ongoing in the area.