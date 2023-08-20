Overwatch 2 director Aaron Keller has released a post talking about the game being heavily review bombed on Steam upon its launch last week.



It’s incredibly safe to say that Overwatch 2 finally coming to Steam has been a bit of a mixed bag. While it did have a strong concurrent player count upon release, reviews were pretty abysmal, being so bad as to make it the worst reviewed game on Steam. Now, after 135,000 negative reviews, Keller has released his latest director’s take, where he touched upon the latest season, the launch of story missions, and of course, the review bombing that occurred.



To see this content please enable targeting cookies.



Manage cookie settings



Watch on YouTube



Discussing the Steam launch, Keller wrote, “although being review-bombed isn’t a fun experience, it’s been great to see lots of new players jump into Overwatch 2 for the first time. Our goal with Overwatch 2 has been to make the game more accessible than ever for more people than ever before.



“Many of the reviews on Steam mention the cancellation of the much larger component of PvE that was announced in 2019 as one of their primary reasons for dissatisfaction with the game. I get that. That announcement was about an ambitious project that we ultimately couldn’t deliver.”



Keller went on to explain that because the team “can’t turn back the clock,” the plan is to simply “keep adding to and improving Overwatch 2,” by adding “more maps, heroes, game modes, missions, stories, events, cool cosmetics, and features – an ever-expanding, evolving, and improving game.”

The game director also said that many players are actually happy with the game, writing, “We’ve heard from many of our core players that the game is in the best state it’s ever been, and many have told us that it feels like we’re really listening to their feedback and that this season is a culmination of that.”



Blizzard announced that Overwatch 2’s PvE Hero Mode was being scrapped back in May, despite it being one of the main advertising points for a sequel in the first place. The story missions added as part of the game’s latest season, Invasion, do still offer a PvE element, but they’re the only story missions you’re going to be getting this year.

