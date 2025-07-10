Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you’ll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

More than 60% of small-business owners say that investing in technology directly improves their profitability, according to Deloitte. From productivity software to secure operating systems, choosing the right digital tools can significantly streamline operations and cut costs—especially when those tools come without a recurring fee.

Enter the Ultimate Microsoft Office Professional 2021 for Windows: Lifetime License + Windows 11 Pro Bundle. This package has a regular price of $418.99 but is now just $44.97—an 89% discount—making it an attractive opportunity for budget-conscious professionals.

Say goodbye to subscription fees for two essential Microsoft platforms—for life

Office Professional 2021 includes eight powerful desktop applications—Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, OneNote, Publisher, Access, and Teams (free version). The cornerstone for workplace productivity, whether you’re building financial models in Excel, designing polished proposals in PowerPoint, or managing communications through Outlook, this bundle delivers powerful, offline-ready tools that professionals around the world rely on every day. Best of all, you own it outright—no monthly fees, and no forced updates that disrupt your workflow.

On the operating system side, Windows 11 Pro is built with business users in mind. It brings enhanced security, advanced encryption, and improved performance suitable for both productivity and creative work. IT highlights include advanced tools like BitLocker device encryption, Remote Desktop support, and Hyper-V virtualization. It also adds domain join and group policy management, making it far more adaptable for business networks or IT-managed environments. The refined UI is truly designed to boost focus and productivity, with better window snapping, and virtual desktops.

A few limitations to keep in mind: this deal is for one Windows device only, and Office 2021 won’t receive future feature updates like Microsoft 365 does. But if your priorities are cost, stability, and ownership, it’s a solid investment—and a smart way to keep your tech budget working harder for your business.

Get the Ultimate Microsoft Office Professional 2021 for Windows with a lifetime license and Windows 11 Pro for $44.97 (reg. $418.99) now until July 20 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

StackSocial prices subject to change.