Aug. 22, 2023 – In horse racing, a “false favorite” is a horse whose odds don’t reflect its abilities, and who’s unlikely to deliver. The same is true of fake or counterfeit versions of the drug semaglutide, sold as Wegovy for weight loss and as Ozempic for type 2 diabetes, which are flooding North American and global marketplaces.

The temptation is great, leading thousands to risk their health to find these products by any means possible. Even some doctors are getting into the shell game, even though the odds (and safety) are stacked.

Over the past 2 years, the surge in interest and popularity catapulted Wegovy from obesity clinics to the world of Hollywood stars and TikTok influencers. The result has been a boon for Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk, along with production headaches linked to limited supplies, shortages, and a surge in counterfeits.

While Novo Nordisk takes legal action against medical spas, weight loss and wellness clinics, and even compounding pharmacies, case reports describe administration errors and unintentional overdoses, calls to poison control center hotlines, and visits to hospital emergency rooms.