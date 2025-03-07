Like all medicines, Ozempic is not without side effects myskin/Shutterstock

Ozempic, Wegovy and similar drugs are, without a doubt, revolutionising medicine. They have transformed our ability to manage obesity and type 2 diabetes, but have actually shown potential for a wide range of conditions, such as Alzheimer’s disease, addiction and depression.

Yet, as our understanding of the benefits of these drugs grows, so too does our knowledge about their potential side effects, one of which appears to be a rare type of vision loss called non-arteritic anterior ischemic optic neuropathy (NAION).