A large US study has found no evidence that taking drugs that include diabetes and weight-loss medication semaglutide is tied to an increase in suicidal thoughts.

However, the findings may allay future concerns, researchers reported on Friday.

The study analysed medical data from more than 1.8 million patients to uncover the effect semaglutide — the active ingredient in Novo Nordisk’s diabetes medication Ozempic — has on mental health.

Also included in the study was another of Novo Nordisk’s semaglutide-based medicines, Wegovy.

What is Ozempic used for?

Ozempic is an injectable drug initially formulated to treat type 2 diabetes.

The active ingredient semaglutide belongs to a group of medicines called “GLP-1 receptor agonists” which help control how the pancreas works.

For people with diabetes, Ozempic helps their bodies produce more insulin when their blood sugar is high.

However, GLP-1 receptor agonists are also very good at mimicking the activity of a hormone that slows digestion and helps people feel fuller for longer.

Which has created an enthusiastic market for Ozempic as a weight-loss aid.

The demand for Ozempic is so high internationally that in September Novo Nordisk advised the Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration that the supply for the rest of 2023 and throughout 2024 would be limited.

As it stands, Australia has four GLP-1 receptor agonists registered with the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA):

Dulaglutide (sold as Trulicity)

Dulaglutide (sold as Trulicity) Semaglutide (sold as Ozempic)

Semaglutide (sold as Ozempic) Liraglutide (sold as Saxenda)

Liraglutide (sold as Saxenda) Tiezepatide (sold as Mounjaro)

Popular diabetes drug Ozempic is expected to remain in short supply until December 2024.(Flickr: Chemist 4 U)

What is Wegovy?

Wegovy is a drug that also contains the active ingredient semaglutide and is also made by Novo Nordisk.

But while Ozempic is designated as a diabetes treatment, Wegovy is specifically marketed and prescribed for weight loss.

Wegovy has been registered on the Australian Register of Therapeutic Goods but Novo Nordisk has not advised when the product will be launched in Australia.

Why were Ozempic and Wegovy connected to suicidal thoughts?

Throughout 2023, Ozempic, Wegovy and other weight-loss drugs that utilise GLP-1 receptor agonists have been under scrutiny for their connection to suicidal thoughts.

In July, the European Medicines Agency launched an investigation into Ozempic and weight-loss treatment Saxenda after Iceland’s health regulator flagged three cases of patients thinking about suicide or self-harm.

The US Food and Drug Administration has listed suicidal ideation as a potential safety signal for GLP-1 drugs.

A Reuters review last year found that the US Federal Drug Administration had received 265 reports of suicidal thoughts or behaviour in patients taking semaglutide or similar medicines since 2010. Thirty-six of these reports describe a death by suicide or suspected suicide.

Such adverse event reports do not prove a link between a drug and a side effect, but can signal to regulators a need to study a specific risk.

What did the study say?

The most recent US study, which was published online in the journal Nature, found no evidence that Ozempic or Wegovy led to an increase in suicidal thoughts.

Researchers reviewed data on 240,258 US patients prescribed Wegovy or other medications for weight loss and nearly 1.6 million with type 2 diabetes prescribed Ozempic or other treatments.

They also compared nearly 53,000 Wegovy patients to the same number of closely matched users of other weight-loss drugs.

They found that during the first six months of use, first-time suicidal thoughts were reported by 0.11 per cent of Wegovy users versus 0.43 per cent of users of bupropion, naltrexone, orlistat, topiramate, phentermine or setmelanotide.

None of the other drugs belong to the same class as semaglutide.

After taking other risk factors into account, the risk of first-time suicidal thoughts was 73 per cent lower with Wegovy, the researchers said.

No patient in the Wegovy group reported a suicide attempt, compared with 14 users of the other drugs, the report said.

Among patients with a history of suicidal ideation, the risk of recurrent suicidal thoughts was 56 per cent lower with Wegovy than with other weight-loss medicines.

Similar patterns were seen for use of Ozempic compared with other diabetes drugs.

The findings were consistent regardless of patients’ sex, age, or ethnicity for both semaglutide formulations, according to the report.

Such a retrospective observational study cannot prove that GLP-1 agonists do not increase the risk of suicidal ideation, but the findings may allay concerns.

Furthermore, the researchers were unable to assess the statistical significance of differences in actual suicide attempts, which they acknowledge are “critically different from suicidal ideations”.

“The exploding popularity of this drug makes it imperative to understand all its potential complications,” study co-author Pamela Davis of Case Western Reserve School of Medicine said in a statement.

“It’s important to know that prior suggestions that the drug might trigger suicidal thoughts is not borne out in this very large and diverse population in the US.”

