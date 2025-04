The diabetes drug Ozempic can help people lose significant amounts of weight quickly Marc Bruxelle/Shutterstock

Using Ozempic to lose weight, even when combined with lifestyle changes, is judged as requiring less effort and being less praiseworthy than doing so via dietary changes and exercising.

Ozempic contains the drug semaglutide, which mimics the appetite-suppressing hormone GLP-1. It is widely approved for treating type 2 diabetes and is also often used for obesity, helping people lose 15 to 20 per cent of their body weight, on average.

“In popular…