Ozzy Osbourne’s Family That Stood By Him Through It All

Ozzy Osbourne, the rock legend, who died at the age of 76, has not only left behind his legacy in heavy metal of being the lead vocalist of Black Sabbath, but also the deeply personal legacy he leaves behind, his family.

He was survived by his wife, Sharon Osbourne, and his six children, that he had from his two marriages, as per a Times Now report. Ozzy had married Sharon in 1982 and they have three children together, they are: Aimee, Kelly, and Jack Osbourne, according to the report.

Before Sharon, the English singer was married to Thelma Riley, and together they had two children, Jessica and Louis, he had also adopted Thelma’s son Elliot from her previous relationship, as reported by Times Now.

Ozzy Osbourne Family’s Heartfelt Goodbye

His family revealed his death, and said, “It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning. He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time,” as quoted in the report.

Ozzy had many times shared that his wife, Sharon and their children had helped him through personal struggles, which included substance abuse and health issues, as reported by Times Now. In the past few years, Ozzy's family had remained by his side through his career, medical battles, and reality TV fame, as reported by Times Now.

Aimee Osbourne

Aimee Osbourne, the first child Ozzy and Sharon, who was born on September 2, 1983, had made the conscious decision to step away from the public eye, as Aimee chose not to appear on “The Osbournes” when it debuted on MTV in 2002, unlike her other siblings, as per an Entertainment Now report. Currently, she is the lead singer of synth-pop band ARO, Aimee had debuted “Raining Gold” in 2015, after being inspired by the isolating experience of growing up as a rock legend’s daughter, as per an Entertainment Now report.

Kelly Osbourne

Kelly Osbourne, who was born on October 24, 1984, had become popular at the age of 17 because of “The Osbournes,” according to the report. Kelly had dabbled in music early on with two albums, but finally found her interest in fashion and television, co-hosting shows like “Fashion Police” and “Project Runway,” as per the Entertainment Now report.

Jack Osbourne

Jack Osbourne, who was born on November 8, 1985, was 16 years when “The Osbournes” was launched and just like Kelly, he too had battled substance abuse and entered rehab in 2003, but has been sober since then, according the Entertainment Now report.

Jessica Osbourne

Jessica Osbourne, who was born on November 22, 1979, is Ozzy and Thelma Riley’s first child together, she is an actress and producer, known for ‘Better Call Saul’, ‘Manhattan’ and ‘The Messengers’, according to IMDB.com.

Louis Osbourne

Louis Osbourne, who was born in 1975, is Ozzy and Thelma Riley’s second child together, Jessica’s younger brother, as per IMDB.com. He works as a label owner, DJ and producer, as per a People report.

Elliot Kingsley

Elliot Kingsley, sometimes also known as Elliot Osbourne, who was born in 1966, is the stepson of Ozzy Osbourne and his biological mother is Thelma Riley, as per Multiplayerpiano report. He is a theater actor, as per Yen.com.

FAQs

How many children did Ozzy Osbourne have?

He had six children, three with Sharon Osbourne and three from his previous marriage, including an adopted son, as per the report.

Was Ozzy still active in music before his passing?

He had recently performed his farewell show with Black Sabbath but had plans to continue recording music.