





Ozzy Osbourne has been the subject of many attention-grabbing stories throughout his career. At 75 years old and after several decades in the industry, rumors continue to fly about the Black Sabbath frontman’s life—or in this case, his death.

Osbourne recounted in a recent episode of his podcast The Osbournes how he came across a YouTube in memoriam video stating that he died. Clearly he wasn’t and was shocked by what he saw.

“I put it on and I died!” he said. “The thing on YouTube, which goes, ‘Celebrities Who Have Died Today,’ and there’s a picture of me.” He then poked fun at the hoax by referencing a line from Monty Python and the Holy Grail. “I’m not dead. I’m not really dead,” he said. “Just a little flesh wound.”

What upsets Osbourne more than reports that he died, however, is rumors that he’s close to death. Being “dead-ish” in the media doesn’t sit right with him, but his son Jack found an upside to the phenomenon.

“What’s been really good about the podcast [is] I’ve noticed that whenever any of the shit newspapers or whatever write, ‘Oh, Ozzy’s [on the] brink of death’ or whatever and they get him papped like walking into a doctor’s appointment, if you read the comments, everyone’s like, ‘This is bullshit. You should listen to him on the podcast. He’s f–king fine. These people are f–king liars. Stop writing fake news.'”

Osbourne agreed. “I’m not dead,” he insisted. “I’m not going any-f–king-where and I’m going to go do some more gigs before I’m finished anyway.”

Reports on Osbourne’s health have ramped up since he canceled shows earlier this year due to ongoing health issues. He was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2020 and has undergone several surgeries in recent years. But as he said himself, don’t count him out just yet.