P.J. Washington, also known as Paul Jamaine Washington Jr., is a professional basketball player in the NBA for the Charlotte Hornets. Born on August 23, 1998, in Louisville, Kentucky, he comes from a basketball family, with both parents having played Division I basketball at Middle Tennessee State. P.J. Washington’s net worth is currently unknown, but he is on a 2-year, $7,855,440 rookie contract with the Charlotte Hornets, earning an average salary of $3,831,840 per year. He also has a multi-year shoe deal with Nike, the details of which are undisclosed.

Early Life and Basketball Career

P.J. Washington’s journey in basketball began during his early years, where he demonstrated remarkable talent and dedication both on and off the court. His educational background and formative experiences in high school and college played a pivotal role in shaping his skills and preparing him for a successful career in basketball.

High School Education and Achievements

P.J. Washington attended prestigious basketball programs during his high school years. He first enrolled at Prime Prep Academy, a renowned institution known for nurturing young basketball talents. There, he honed his skills and showcased his abilities, earning recognition for his exceptional performance.

After Prime Prep Academy, Washington transferred to Findlay Prep, further solidifying his basketball prowess. At Findlay Prep, he faced tougher competition and was exposed to more advanced training methods, allowing him to develop both physically and mentally. During his senior year, Washington’s impressive statistics, averaging 19.6 points, 6.1 assists, 9.4 rebounds, and 1.9 steals per game, drew the attention of college scouts and elevated his status as a standout player.

College Career and Accomplishments

Following his exceptional high school career, P.J. Washington made the decision to pursue college basketball at the University of Kentucky, one of the most prestigious basketball programs in the United States. His time at Kentucky proved to be instrumental in his development as a player.

In his freshman year, Washington displayed promising potential, averaging 10.8 points and 5.7 rebounds per game. He continued to improve in his sophomore year, elevating his performance to an even higher level. Washington recorded impressive statistics during this season, with an average of 15.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game.

Washington’s consistent growth and contribution to the team’s success earned him recognition and accolades. He was named to the First-Team All-SEC and received honors as a Third-Team All-American by various organizations. These achievements highlighted his impact on the court and solidified his reputation as an extraordinary player.

“My college experience at the University of Kentucky was crucial in my development as a player. The competitive environment and high-level coaching helped me elevate my skills and prepared me for the next level.”

Washington’s impressive college career culminated in his decision to declare for the 2019 NBA Draft, marking the beginning of his professional journey.

High School College Years Pts/Game Reb/Game Ast/Game Prime Prep Academy N/A 2014-2016 N/A N/A N/A Findlay Prep N/A 2016-2017 N/A N/A N/A N/A University of Kentucky 2017-2019 13.9 6.7 2.0

Table: P.J. Washington’s High School and College Career

NBA Career

After an impressive college career, P.J. Washington’s talents were recognized in the 2019 NBA Draft. The Charlotte Hornets saw his potential and selected him 12th overall, making him an integral part of their team. Washington officially signed with the Hornets on July 3, 2019, and wasted no time in making his mark in the NBA.

His NBA debut was nothing short of spectacular. Washington scored a remarkable 27 points and set an NBA debut record with 7 made three-pointers. This performance caught the attention of fans and experts alike, solidifying his status as a rising star in the league.

Throughout his rookie season, Washington continued to impress. He showcased his versatility on the court, contributing not only in scoring but also in rebounding, assists, steals, and blocks. Washington’s statistics speak for themselves, as he averaged 12.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.9 steals, and 0.8 blocks per game.

As a key player for the Charlotte Hornets, Washington has become an important asset to the team. With his skills and determination, he is expected to have a successful and impactful career in the NBA.

Season Points per Game Rebounds per Game Assists per Game Steals per Game Blocks per Game 2019-2020 12.2 5.4 2.1 0.9 0.8

Personal Life

P.J. Washington comes from a basketball family, with both of his parents having played Division I basketball at Middle Tennessee State. His father, Paul Washington Sr., played as a power forward, while his mother, Sherry, played as a point guard. Growing up in a household passionate about the sport, it was only natural for P.J. Washington to follow in their footsteps.

In addition to his parents, P.J. Washington has two brothers named Tyler and Spencer, as well as one sister named Alexandria. The Washington siblings share a strong bond and have been supportive of each other throughout their respective journeys.

To honor his father’s playing days, P.J. Washington wears the number 25 on his jersey. It serves as a constant reminder of his father’s influence and the impact basketball has had on his family.

As of now, P.J. Washington is not married and does not have any children. He is focused on his professional basketball career and continues to work hard to achieve his goals.

High School and College Achievements

In his promising basketball career, P.J. Washington showcased remarkable talent both in high school and college. Let’s take a look at his impressive achievements during these formative years.

High School Career

During his high school days, P.J. Washington played for Prime Prep Academy and Findlay Prep, leading the way as a highly-regarded recruit. His exceptional skills and dedication to the game earned him notable recognition:

Invited to participate in the prestigious McDonald’s All-American Game

Ranked as the No. 12 overall recruit in his class

His accomplishments at the high school level established him as one of the top prospects in the country, setting the stage for his future success in college.

College Achievements

Choosing to continue his basketball journey at the University of Kentucky, P.J. Washington made a significant impact during his collegiate career. His hard work and skill earned him recognition from multiple organizations:

Earned First-team All-SEC honors for his exceptional performance in the Southeastern Conference

Named to the Third-team All-American by various respected organizations

Washington’s contribution to the University of Kentucky Wildcats led to their success in various tournaments, notably the NCAA Tournament. His solid gameplay and ability to deliver when it mattered most solidified his reputation as a rising star.

Through his high school and college years, P.J. Washington demonstrated his natural talent, earning accolades and leaving an indelible mark on the basketball landscape.

“My time in high school and college helped shape me into the player I am today. The experiences and lessons learned during those years laid a strong foundation for my professional career in the NBA.”

Salary and Endorsements

P.J. Washington, the talented NBA player from the Charlotte Hornets, has secured not only a lucrative NBA contract but also a valuable endorsement deal. Let’s take a closer look at his earnings and endorsements:

P.J. Washington signed a 2-year rookie contract worth $7.8 million with the Charlotte Hornets. This contract guarantees him financial stability, allowing him to focus on his basketball career. With an average annual salary of $3,831,840, Washington’s contract reflects his potential and skill on the court.

In addition to his NBA contract, P.J. Washington also boasts a multi-year endorsement deal with the iconic sportswear brand, Nike. While the financial details of this endorsement have not been disclosed, it showcases the recognition and respect Washington has garnered in the industry.

P.J. Washington NBA Contract Details

Let’s examine the key details of P.J. Washington’s NBA contract:

Contract Type Duration Total Value Average Annual Salary Rookie Contract 2 years $7.8 million $3,831,840

P.J. Washington Endorsements

P.J. Washington has secured a noteworthy endorsement deal with Nike. While the specific terms of the agreement have not been made public, this partnership exemplifies the trust and admiration for Washington’s talent, style, and marketability.

As P.J. Washington’s career progresses, it’s likely that he will continue to attract more endorsement opportunities, further solidifying his status as a rising star in the NBA.

Personal Life and Fun Facts

P.J. Washington, born in Brooklyn, New York, and raised in Dallas, Texas, comes from a family with a strong basketball background. Both of his parents played college basketball, instilling a love for the game from an early age. Washington is currently in a relationship with Brittany Renner, and the couple has a son together.

But it’s not just his personal life that makes Washington intriguing. Here are some fun facts about P.J.:

Trash Talker Extraordinaire: On the court, Washington loves to engage in friendly banter with opponents. Whether it’s hyping up his teammates or getting under the skin of his opponents, he is known for his trash-talking skills. Number 25: Washington wears the number 25 on his jersey as a tribute to his father, who also wore the same number during his playing days. It’s a symbol of the bond the two share and a constant reminder of his father’s influence on his life and career. Impressive Wingspan: Despite standing at 6 feet 5 inches when barefoot, Washington boasts an impressive wingspan of 7 feet 2.5 inches. This attribute gives him a significant advantage on the court, allowing him to contest shots, grab rebounds, and excel in defense.

“Trash talk is all a part of the game. It’s all fun and games, but I love getting into people’s heads and using it to my advantage.” – P.J. Washington

Fact Description Birthplace Brooklyn, New York Raised In Dallas, Texas Family Parents: Sherry and Paul Washington Sr.

Partner: Brittany Renner

Children: 1 son On-Court Personality Known for trash-talking and hyping up teammates Jersey Number 25, in honor of his father Wingspan 7 feet 2.5 inches

Social Media Presence and Net Worth

P.J. Washington, the talented NBA player for the Charlotte Hornets, keeps his fans in the loop through his active presence on social media. You can find him on popular platforms like Twitter and Instagram, where he shares updates about his career, personal life, and engages with his dedicated fan base. One can’t help but admire his commitment to staying connected with his supporters.

With a whopping 833K followers on Instagram, P.J. Washington’s social media presence is a testament to his popularity both on and off the court. Through captivating photos and entertaining videos, he gives fans a glimpse into his life as a professional athlete, showcasing his skills and sharing behind-the-scenes moments. Washington’s engaging personality shines through his social media presence, making it a must-follow for fans.

As for his net worth, P.J. Washington’s success as an NBA player has contributed to his estimated net worth of approximately $5 million as of 2023. This includes his earnings from his lucrative rookie contract with the Charlotte Hornets, along with any potential endorsement deals he may have secured. With his talent, dedication, and growing fan base, Washington’s net worth is likely to continue increasing as he progresses in his career.