The Indiana Pacers have agreed to terms with Isaiah Jackson on a three-year, $21 million contract, according to league sources. The deal was first reported by ESPN’s Shams Charania on Friday, July 11, and confirmed by IndyStar.

Jackson, who was entering restricted free agency, received a qualifying offer from Indiana before the June 30 deadline, allowing the Pacers to retain matching rights. His return comes at a critical time for the franchise, which has seen major roster shifts in the frontcourt, including the departure of starting center Myles Turner to the Milwaukee Bucks.

In response to Turner’s exit, Indiana signed James Wiseman, acquired Jay Huff in a trade with Memphis, and exercised the club option for Tony Bradley. Jackson’s re-signing further stabilizes the position group as training camp approaches.

Jackson returns following Achilles injury and rehab progressJackson appeared in just five games during the 2024–25 season before suffering a torn Achilles tendon in his right leg on November 1 in a matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans. At the time of the injury, he was averaging 7.0 points and 5.6 rebounds while shooting 60.9 per cent from the field.During the 2023–24 season, Jackson competed with Jalen Smith for the backup center role. He averaged 6.5 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 1.0 blocks in 13.1 minutes per game. He also led the team in field goal percentage, converting 66.5 per cent of his attempts.

Jackson’s per-36 minute statistics,17.9 points, 11.1 rebounds, and 2.8 blocks, ranked among the highest on the roster. Known for his rim-running ability, lob finishing, and energy off the bench, Jackson has consistently contributed in limited playing time.

Listed at 6-foot-9 and 205 pounds, Jackson has historically been considered undersized for the center position. However, team sources indicated that he added weight during his rehabilitation process, which could affect his physicality and impact on the floor during the upcoming season.