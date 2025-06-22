The Indiana Pacers forced a winner-take-all Game 7 in the NBA Finals with a commanding 108-91 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday night, evening the series at 3-3.

The championship will now be decided on Sunday night in Oklahoma City, where the Thunder will have home-court advantage.

It will mark the 20th Game 7 in NBA Finals history, with home teams holding a 15-4 record in such contests. However, the most recent example saw the road team prevail – when the Cleveland Cavaliers famously defeated the Golden State Warriors in the 2016 Finals.

WHERE TO WATCH GAME 7 OF THE NBA FINALS

All games of the NBA Finals can be watched live on ABC. Fans can also watch it on Fubo and SlingTV.

NBA FINALS SCHEDULE & RESULTS

June 5 – Game 1, Indiana 111, Oklahoma City 110

June 8 – Game 2, Oklahoma City 123, Indiana 107

June 11 – Game 3, Indiana 116, Oklahoma City 107

June 13 – Game 4, Oklahoma City 111, Indiana 104

June 16 – Game 5, Oklahoma City 120, Indiana 109

June 19 – Game 6, Indiana 108, Oklahoma City 91

June 22 – Game 7, Indiana at Oklahoma City 8pm ET

This year’s NBA Finals will mark just the second time the championship series concludes on June 22. The only other instance came in 1994, when the Houston Rockets edged the New York Knicks in a dramatic Game 7.

Oklahoma City star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander continues to etch his name into the record books. With 3,143 combined points from the regular season and playoffs, he is now tied with Hall of Famer Elgin Baylor’s 1962-63 campaign for the 14th-highest single-season scoring total in NBA history.

