Two men have been arrested on suspicion of robbing a pachinko parlor of around ¥28 million ($190,000) in the city of Aizuwakamatsu, Fukushima Prefecture, police said Wednesday.

Fukushima Prefectural Police suspect that a 19-year-old claimed vocational school student from Fukushima Prefecture and a 21-year-old part-time worker from Miyagi Prefecture conspired to rob the Big Tsubame Aizuwakamatsu outlet, according to news reports.

Investigators believe the 19-year-old entered the parlor at around 1:50 a.m. on Tuesday, threatened an employee with a weapon resembling a handgun, and demanded the location of the safe. After retrieving the cash, he left the building and got into the getaway car driven by the 21-year-old, the Yomiuri Shimbun reported.

The pachinko parlor employee is believed to be unharmed, according to Sankei Shimbun.

The 19-year-old has partially denied the charges, while the 21-year-old fully denied any involvement in the robbery, reports quoted police as saying.

The police are looking for the whereabouts of the cash taken from the parlor, Sankei reported.

The police have not yet recovered the weapon used in the robbery, but have found packaging for a model gun among the suspects’ belongings, leading them to believe it may have been a replica firearm, according to the Sankei report.