SYDNEY, Tuesday 10 June 2025 — Greenpeace Australia Pacific has congratulated seven Pacific Island nations for their commitment to ocean protection at the UN Ocean Conference overnight, calling it “a powerful wave of global Pacific leadership.”

On the first day of the UN Ocean Conference, the Republic of the Marshall Islands announced its support for a global moratorium on deep sea mining. Tuvalu, Vanuatu, Fiji and the Solomon Islands ratified the Global Ocean Treaty, and Papua New Guinea and Niue signed.

Shiva Gounden, Head of Pacific at Greenpeace Australia Pacific, said: “The power of the Pacific is on display at the UN Ocean Conference. These announcements are a blue wave of change by the Pacific at one of the world’s biggest ocean summits. The people of the Pacific have the moral authority to lead the charge on ocean protection, and world leaders must follow suit.

“The Marshall Islands backing a moratorium on deep sea mining, 40 years after the US forcefully used their atolls as a nuclear weapon testing ground, shows the Pacific will and must push against neocolonialism in all of its emerging forms. Deep sea mining could destroy Pacific waters, and global leaders must stop it before it starts.”

The Republic of the Marshall Islands was one of the first Pacific nations to ratify the Global Ocean Treaty, and this year proposed a large marine protected area covering more than 260 times the size of its land mass.

The Global Ocean Treaty requires ratification by 60 states to bring it into force. Australia has committed to ratifying the treaty, but has not supported a moratorium on deep sea mining. Greenpeace is calling on the Australian government to follow the leadership of the Pacific and say no to deep sea mining, expand domestic marine sanctuaries, and champion large, high seas marine sanctuaries.

