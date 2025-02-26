Pacific Palisades residents who have been unable to safely use their tap water due to carcinogens in the system have a new tool to track their utility’s progress in flushing out the contaminants.

Since Jan. 10, most of the Pacific Palisades community has been under a “do not drink” order, when LADWP advised residents to avoid drinking the tap water or using it for specific purposes.

The notice came three days after the Palisades fire started, out of an abundance of caution that benzene — a carcinogen present in gasoline, paint and consequently wildfire smoke — could be detected within the water distribution system.

Recently, more than a dozen volatile organic compounds were detected and traced to one specific neighborhood during recent testing. LADWP officials did not disclose which neighborhood but said they were working to clean the system in that area and will test it before deeming the water safe to use.

To keep customers up to date, LADWP has launched the Palisades Water Quality Restoration Dashboard. It will give residents updates on the utility’s progress in cleaning the system in their area and let them know when their water is safe to use and drink.

On Tuesday, LADWP lifted the existing “do not drink” notice to customers east of Temescal Canyon Road and south of Bestor Boulevard; an estimated 2,000 structures that weren’t burned down are now able to use tap water for drinking.

How does the dashboard work?

The dashboard details the plan to flush out the contaminants and restore the water for drinking, a map of the “do not drink” notice areas, and a chart that shows the restoration status for the entire Palisades community, broken down into 113 zones.

To see what service zone you’re in and the status of water quality restoration in it:

Click on the “Do not drink notice areas – map” tab just above the “background portion” near the top of the website. Type your address into the “enter address here box” and click on the magnifying glass icon. You can also click on the map and zoom into your area to find your street. When you identify which zone you’re in, find it on the top bar of the webpage and click on it. On the corresponding page, you’ll be able to look at current testing results and VOC detections as well as what steps have been completed in the restoration process and what’s still left to be done. Green check marks mean the utility has completed a step in the restoration process. Blue check marks mean the task is still being worked on.

LADWP officials said there isn’t a set cadence for updating the dashboard. When progress is made, the dashboard will be updated.

They suggest checking the dashboard regularly for updates.

How will I know when my zone has been cleared of contaminants?

You can check the progress chart of your zone for the green check mark next to “Lift do not drink notice” for the all-clear.

LADWP will also work to notify customers of the updated status via email, door-to-door notifications, prerecorded phone messages, local signage and through social media channels.

What should customers do when the “do not drink” notice is lifted?

LADWP officials said once the notice is lifted you must flush your water before using it.

Here are tips from the utility:

Remove aerators and screens from all faucets. Set water-softening devices and filters, both point-of-use and whole-house, to “bypass mode.”

Open and flush any external fixtures and hose bibs and faucets for about 10 minutes or until water is clear and temperature is constant.

Run all cold-water faucets on the property beginning with the faucet closest to the water line. Run the water at the highest flow (or fully open) for about 10 minutes or until water is clear and temperature is constant. Then turn off all faucets in reverse order.

Flush all toilets and urinals. Do this at least once but repeat if the refilled water is not clear.

Drain your hot water tank to discharge any accumulated sediments. Wait for the hot water tank to refill and flush as in Step 3.

Clean aerators and screens and reattach to faucets, shower heads and fixtures.

Run an empty dishwasher and washing machine once on the rinse cycle. Empty ice from ice maker bin; run ice maker and discard two additional batches of ice.

Restore all removed filters and reset all water devices from “bypass mode.”

Do’s and Don’t’s with tap water use during a “do not drink” notice

Do. Wash clothes in your washer with the cold water setting. If the clothes dryer does not vent outside, avoid using it. Instead, hang dry clothes.

Do. Take showers with lukewarm water but don’t turn up the temperature. Hot water and steam can volatize these compounds and create a pathway for exposure.

Do. Use the tap water for vigorous hand washing with soap.

Don’t. Try to treat the water yourself. Boiling, freezing, adding chlorine or other disinfectant or letting water stand will not make it safe.

Don’t. Use tap water for food preparation or cooking.

Don’t. Use tap water for washing your pets.

Don’t. Use your hot tub or swimming pool.

Don’t. Use the tap water to hand-wash dishes; instead, use the dishwasher and use the air dryer settings.

Where can you pick up free bottled water during the ‘do not drink” notice?

LADWP is distributing bottled water to affected customers at the following distribution locations.

Palisades Branch Library , 861 Alma Real Drive, Pacific Palisades. Access at this location may be limited only to customers residing within the zone.

, 861 Alma Real Drive, Pacific Palisades. Access at this location may be limited only to customers residing within the zone. Rustic Canyon Recreation Center , 601 Latimer Road, Santa Monica.

, 601 Latimer Road, Santa Monica. LADWP Trailer Facility , 16701 Calle Arbolada, Pacific Palisades. Access at this location may be limited only to customers residing within the zone.

, 16701 Calle Arbolada, Pacific Palisades. Access at this location may be limited only to customers residing within the zone. Calvary Church, 701 N. Palisades Drive, Pacific Palisades. Access at this location may be limited only to customers residing within the zone.

All locations are open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, call LADWP at (800) 342-5397.

Times staff writer Noah Haggerty contributed to this report.