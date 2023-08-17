





Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. caught the Orioles sleeping Wednesday when he stole home plate with relative ease during the seventh inning.

In a 4–2 game with Juan Soto at the plate, Tatis took a lead off third base before realizing that Baltimore’s lefthanded pitcher Cionel Perez wasn’t paying him any mind with his back to him.

With Perez seemingly locked in on Soto, Tatis cautiously broke for home plate, jogging part way down the line before breaking into a full sprint.

By the time Perez realized what was going on, Tatis was sliding into home plate uncontested, extending San Diego’s lead to three with the clever play.

Fernando Tatis Jr. steals home with ease! pic.twitter.com/caoMIMMWom — MLB (@MLB) August 17, 2023

Tatis was a nuisance during that trip around the bases in the seventh inning, having already stolen second base and advancing to third on a throwing error from Perez, earlier in Soto’s at-bat.

Tatis is now up to 22 stolen bases on the season, proving a constant threat to change the game any time he gets on base.







