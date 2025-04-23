Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday said NH 44, which connects Srinagar and Jammu has been reconnected for traffic in a single direction following the terror attack that killed 28 in Pahalgam. Several tourists are seeking to leave the valley.

The highway was closed earlier due to landslide following a cloudburst in the region, leaving several vehicles stranded. In a post on X, Abdullah said that he has directed tourist vehicles to leave, adding that vehicular movement would be in a controlled manner.

“It’s heartbreaking to see the exodus of our guests from the valley after yesterday’s tragic terror attack in Pahalgam but at the same time we totally understand why people would want to leave. While DGCA & the Ministry of Civil Aviation are working to organise extra flights, NH-44 between Srinagar & Jammu has been reconnected for traffic in a single direction. I’ve directed the administration to facilitate traffic between Srinagar & Jammu allowing tourist vehicles to leave. This will have to be done in a controlled & organised way because the road is still unstable in places and we are also working hard to clear all the stranded vehicles. We will not be able to permit completely free movement of vehicles at the moment & we hope that everyone will cooperate with us,” Abdullah said.

— OmarAbdullah (@OmarAbdullah)

Aviation watchdog DGCA has also asked airlines to increase the number of flights from Srinagar to facilitate the return of tourists in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack. Besides, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has requested the carriers to consider waiving cancellation and rescheduling fees for Srinagar flight tickets.

The civil aviation ministry has also asked airlines to ensure there is no surge in airfares on the Srinagar route.

Meanwhile, Indian airlines including Air India and IndiGo on Wednesday will operate a total of four additional flights from Srinagar to Delhi and Mumbai.

“In view of the prevailing situation, Air India will operate two additional flights from Srinagar to Delhi and Mumbai on Wednesday, April 23,” Air India said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

In addition, an IndiGo official told PTI that it will operate two additional flights from Srinagar to Delhi and Mumbai on Wednesday.

