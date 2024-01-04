





Former UFC star Paige VanZant has been pretty candid about her decision to leave professional fighting and join OnlyFans. However, VanZant still says she receives a lot of stigma regarding her decision. But at the end of the day, she doesn’t think OnlyFans is all that differently than UFC.

The 29-year-old opened up about the criticism she faces on a recent episode of her podcast, Paige and Austin: A Kickass Love Story, that she hosts with her husband, professional MMA star Austin Vanderford. Her biggest gripe is fans that expect her to have some kind of profound opinion over stripping down online, when in reality she says that she’s just living her life and supporting her family.

“I was asked on social media, they’re like, ‘Why do you do OnlyFans or why do you sell your body,” VanZant revealed in the episode. “And my initial thoughts are like, I don’t see it as selling myself. Nobody’s allowed to touch me except for my husband.”

“What drives me really kind of crazy is that people say stuff like this, right?” Vanderford interjected. “Like, you’re selling your body. Yet, for so many women or men, you’re posting everything on Instagram, like sexual content or sexualized content. Like a guy with his shirt off, a girl with—it’s all the same. It’s sex appeal, and so instead, make some money for doing it.”

“Absolutely, and I see your point,” VanZant countered. “I totally agree, but like, also aren’t you selling your body to Bellator [MMA]? I’m selling my body the the UFC, I am literally—I sold my body to the UFC. I got broken bones, my face cut up, I got injured, probably concussions, a broken nose, my arm broken four times. I tore my shoulder, XY and Z, isn’t that the same thing?”

VanZant previously opened up about how OnlyFans has benefitted her financially compared to what she was making back in her UFC days.

“I would say when I made the switch to OnlyFans—there’s a lot of stuff I’ve done in my career,” she told Barstool’s OnlyStans podcast last year. “I’ve been really fortunate about my career. Even outside of the UFC and out of fighting has been pretty successful. I’ve worked pretty hard in other industries and trying to cross over, I guess [to] a more mainstream personality.”

“But yes, OnlyFans has definitely been my largest source of income. I would say combined, in my fighting career,” VanZant added. “I think I made more money in 24 hours on OnlyFans than I had in my entire fighting career. Combined.”





