Indian embassy highlights Pakistan’s denial

Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir and senior military officials on Saturday marked the 26th death anniversary of Captain Karnal Sher Khan, who was killed during the 1999 Kargil conflict. The tribute described him as a symbol of “unwavering courage and patriotism.” Captain Khan was posthumously awarded Pakistan’s highest military honour, the Nishan-e-Haider. But historical records show that after his death at Tiger Hill in the Dras sub-sector, Pakistan initially denied any official link with him and refused to accept his body.

According to a press release issued by the Indian embassy in Washington on July 15, 1999, India had identified Captain Khan through documents recovered from his body. However, Pakistan did not confirm his identity.

“It is clear that Pakistan is fully aware of the identities of these bodies but they do not wish to acknowledge this fact as it would immediately expose their army’s involvement in Kargil. Hence, their persistent and callous refusal to do so, they are doing great disservice to the families of their soldiers and to the traditions of armed forces everywhere,” the Indian embassy stated.

India started handover process through Red Cross

On July 12, 1999, India informed Pakistan about its decision to return the body. The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) contacted Indian authorities the next day, stating that Pakistan had asked the organisation to help receive two bodies.

Despite this communication, the Pakistani request to the ICRC did not name the deceased, including Captain Khan, though the details were known. The Indian embassy said, “The Pakistani request did not specify the names and identities of the two officers, despite the information being available to them. The reason is obvious. The Pakistan authorities realised that if they conceded the identities of these two officers, it would demolish the myth that the Pakistan army was not involved in Kargil.”

Live Events

Kargil conflict and the official narrative

During the Kargil conflict, Pakistan officially maintained that the fighting involved local insurgents and not regular troops. However, India recovered several documents and evidence from the battlefield that indicated otherwise. Captain Sher Khan’s case became one of the key examples cited in support of this claim.(With inputs from TOI)