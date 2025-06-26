Syed Moiz Abbas Shah, an officer of the Pakistan Army’s Special Services Group, who had claimed that he had captured Indian Air Force pilot Abhinandan Varthaman after his jet was shot down in a dogfight in 2019, was killed in a clash with the Taliban militants, according to the country’s army.

The Pakistan Major was killed on Tuesday in a clash with the Taliban militants in the Sararogha area of South Waziristan near the Afghan border, according to a statement by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the army.

What happened in 2019?

Abbas was honorarily promoted to the rank of Major for his act. While Pakistan army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir attended his funeral prayers on Wednesday, President Asif Zardari and PM Shehbaz Sharif offered condolences and praised him for fighting against the operatives of ‘Fitna-Al-Khwarij’, a term used by Pakistan for referring to TTP fighters.

On February 27, 2019, Varthaman, then a Wing Commander, had downed an enemy jet (F-16) during an aerial combat with Pakistan in the aftermath of the Balakot airstrikes a day before. His own jet was subsequently hit, prompting an ejection and landing on enemy soil. He was held captive for three days and released by Pakistan on March 1. He was later conferred with the Vir Chakra, India’s thirdhighest war-time gallantry medal, and promoted to the rank of Group Captain.

Abbas (37) was an SSG commando from Chakwal at the time of capturing.

The TTP, also known as the Pakistan Taliban, was set up as an umbrella group of several militant outfits in 2007. Its main aim is to impose its strict brand of Islam across Pakistan.The group, believed to be close to al-Qaeda, has been blamed for several deadly attacks across Pakistan, including an attack on army headquarters in 2009, assaults on military bases, and the 2008 bombing of the Marriott Hotel in Islamabad.Pakistan describes TTP as “Fitna al-Khawarij”, a reference to a group in earlier Islamic history which was involved in violence.