Image credit: Getty Images

Pakistan and India have extended airspace restrictions for each other’s aircraft in tit-for-tat moves, both countries said on Friday, amid continuing diplomatic tensions between the neighbours after a brief tensions this month.

The Pakistan Airports Authority said the restriction applied to “all aircraft registered, operated, owned, or leased by India”, including military planes, until 4:59 am local time on June 24. (2359 GMT on June 23)

India’s Civil Aviation Ministry issued a corresponding NOTAM (Notice to Airmen), saying Pakistani-registered, operated, owned, or leased aircraft, including military flights, would be barred from Indian airspace through June 23.