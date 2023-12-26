We’re not angry, just disappointed.

Coming into the summer, there were fears a rampant Australian team would run through Pakistan and West Indies like a distant relative through half a kilo of leftover Christmas ham.

While that hasn’t exactly come to pass thus far, there are worrying signs.

It doesn’t need to be the 2005 Ashes. In fact, three games of genuine Test cricket against Pakistan would see us through.

And in the first five days of the summer, Pakistan has showed the determination and dexterity to turn this series into a proper contest.

Now, if they could just do it with something resembling regularity.

It’s telling that there have been so many starts and only two single-figure scores by the Aussie top seven.

Openers David Warner and Usman Khawaja have faced just under 700 deliveries in three innings, and every player in the top seven has passed 30 runs in an innings.

As disappointed as Australia should be with those efforts being wasted without going on to big scores, the tourists should also be asking themselves how they can stop those batters from getting into their innings.

Scorecard: Check out all the stats in our ScoreCentre

Check out all the stats in our ScoreCentre As it happened: Check out our wrap and live blog of the day’s play

Check out our wrap and live blog of the day’s play

Even if Warner fell 100 runs short of his series-opening 164, the first game still would have ended in a comfortable win for Australia because the team score can creep up past 300 very quickly even if no one player truly grabs a hold of the game with the bat.

Imam-ul-Haq and Abdullah Shafique’s resilience, Aamir Jamal’s six-wicket haul and Khurram Shahzad’s debut performance were all rightly lauded, but at the end of the four days Australia had lost just 15 wickets, bowled Pakistan out for 89, and won by 360 runs.

Khurram Shahzad impressed on debut, but has been ruled out for the rest of the series.(Getty Images: James Worsfold)

And so it continued on Boxing Day at the MCG.

In the opening session, if you squinted at some deliveries from Mir Hamza you could be forgiven for thinking he was the second coming of Wasim Akram. Same goes for Shaheen Shah Afridi, and the returning Hassan Ali.

Trusted by their captain to bowl first after winning the toss on a green pitch, there was hooping swing, inside and outside edges being beaten seemingly every other ball, and world-class batters looking scratchier than a flea-ridden mutt.

But mixed into their overs were also repeated looseners: Countless balls launched down the leg side or over the wicketkeeper’s head. And of course in the third over there was another regulation drop from Abdullah Shafique that could have changed the complexion of the Test.

By lunch, only one wicket had fallen, when Warner eventually gifted his wicket to spinner Agha Salman in the final over of the session.

When Shaheen, Hassan and Hamza finally pieced together a handful of consistently restrictive and occasionally threatening overs to an out-of-form Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith, most of us, including the batters, were simply trying to see it out until they lost their radar again.

And eventually they did.

After almost three hours off the field and not quite an hour back on, Jamal came on and was immediately slapped away through point for Labuschagne’s first boundary, from his 75th ball faced.

Marnus Labuschagne was happy to get off the field after struggling in poor light.(Getty Images: Morgan Hancock/Cricket Australia)

Suddenly, after about 90 minutes of pressure either side of the rain delay, the runs started to flow again until Smith eventually fell after another 20-plus overs at the crease.

No irreparable damage had been done in the 46-run partnership, but if Australia’s batters keep consistently getting mid-sized partnerships, that eventually adds up to a pretty decent first-innings score.

As Wasim Akram said on Fox: “[Pakistan’s attack] needs to be consistent. Not for 10 minutes, 40 minutes, half an hour — it has to be for a period of three or four hours.”

The Pakistani pacemen seem to know where their radar is, but whether within an over or a session or an hour, they can’t seem to hang onto it for long enough.

Very few Aussie batters are taking the fight to the touring bowlers; they shouldn’t be getting hit off their lengths by the likes of Khawaja, Smith or Labuschagne.

During the rain delay, Shane Warne’s top 50 wickets filled 15 minutes of the television broadcast.

It, and he, was glorious to watch and basically magic. But it’s not really the way for anyone except Warne.

Their current opponents are a good example to follow.

More often than not, Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood don’t do anything all that obviously spectacular.

Banging away at a good length for days on end, nipping the ball half a bat’s width both ways, and being patient.

It can leave them without a miracle ball when the likes of Ben Stokes are giving them the heave-ho, but who can stop that particular runaway freight train once its brakes are off? Most days with a Kookaburra at the MCG, slow and steady is the most effective tactic.

Like Glenn McGrath before them, the career highlight reels of Cummins and Hazlewood will, in a vacuum, mostly be pretty boring. But sometimes Test cricket in Australia has to be, ostensibly, boring.

Going searching for wickets before you’ve earned them will more often than not end badly unless you pull a rabbit out of a hat.

This team has proven they are capable of finding that bunny on occasion, but keeping the boot on the throat for extended periods, not so much.

If they can figure it out, we might get our Christmas wish for a proper series.

If they can’t, we might be relying on a battling West Indies to keep this summer from turning sour.