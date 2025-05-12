NEW DELHI – Pakistan will have to get rid of its “terrorist infrastructure” if it wants to be “saved”, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday, his first comments on the military clashes with Pakistan since last week’s deadly fighting between the two countries.

“I will tell the global community also, if we talk to Pakistan, it will be about terrorism only…it will be about Pakistan-occupied Kashmir,” Modi said, referring to Pakistan-administered Kashmir.

The clashes erupted following India’s strikes on what it said were “terrorist camps” in Pakistan on Wednesday, a fortnight after 26 men were killed in an attack on Hindu tourists in Indian Kashmir.

New Delhi said the attack was backed by Islamabad, a charge denied by Pakistan.

The fighting stopped after the nuclear-armed neighbours agreed to a ceasefire on Saturday. REUTERS

