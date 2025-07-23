India on Wednesday launched a sharp attack against Pakistan at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) with Permanent Representative Ambassador P Harish slamming Islamabad for supporting fanaticism, terrorism and mismanaging its economy. “On the one hand, there is India which is a mature democracy, a surging economy and a pluralistic and inclusive society. At the other extreme is Pakistan, steeped in fanaticism and terrorism, and a serial borrower from the IMF,” Harish said.

He was speaking at the UNSC high-level open debate on ‘Promoting International Peace and Security through Multilateralism and Peaceful Settlement of Disputes’ held under Pakistan’s presidency of the 15-nation Council for July. In May this year, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) had approved disbursement of about $1 billion to Pakistan under its extended fund facility, bringing total disbursements under the arrangement to about $2.1 billion. “The Indian subcontinent offers a stark contrast in terms of progress, prosperity and development models,” Harish said, responding to remarks made by the representative from Pakistan.

Harish further said, “It ill behoves a member of the Council to offer homilies while indulging in practices that are unacceptable to the international community.”

Pakistan Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar presided over the open debate that was also addressed by UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres. In his remarks to the debate in his national capacity, Dar raked up the issue of Jammu and Kashmir as well as the Indus Waters Treaty.

Pakistan is currently a non-permanent member of the 15-member UNSC for the 2025-26 term.

Harish also issued a strong message on the need for accountability in terror cases, referencing the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam, J&K in which 26 civilians were killed. “There should also be a serious cost to states who violate the spirit of good neighbourliness and international relations by fomenting cross-border terrorism,” he said.