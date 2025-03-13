Pakistan security forces on Wednesday claimed to have rescued at least 155 passengers and killed 27 Baloch rebels as the rescue operation continues into the second day after terrorists hijacked the Jaffer Express train near Balochistan’s Bolan district.

Pakistan Railway officials said that around 750 passengers had booked to travel by the Jaffar Express, but the train left Quetta with around 450 people onboard. Sources said that over 200 security personnel were also travelling on the same train.

Balochistan is experiencing its worst phase of insurgency of all the four phases it has witnessed since 1948, a security expert told ET. This phase could be the defining moment in Balochistan’s history and its fight with Punjabi-dominated Pakistan governance structure. The daring nature of the hijack reflects a major Intelligence failure of the ISI and Pakistan Army, a source pointed out.

Chinese reaction to the incident will be keenly watched.

The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) has threatened to execute ten Pakistani hostages following drone strikes and artillery shelling by Pakistani forces amid the ongoing hostage crisis in Balochistan’s Bolan district.

Live Events



In a statement issued to the media, BLA spokesperson Jeeyand Baloch accused Pakistan’s military of carrying out “irresponsible and foolish military aggression,” alleging drone strikes and artillery shelling of targeted positions held by BLA fighters near the hijacked Jaffar Express train.He said the attacks proved Pakistan is “incapable of making serious decisions regarding prisoner exchange”, and accused authorities of being “driven solely by war madness and stubbornness.”However, he claimed none of the BLA fighters were harmed due to their “excellent defensive tactics and complete battlefield control.”

“In response to today’s reckless bombardment, we are forced to execute ten more hostages immediately,” Mr Baloch warned. He threatened: “If Pakistani forces launch another attack—even a single bullet—ten additional hostages will be executed immediately.”

