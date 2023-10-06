Virat Kohli joins team India ahead of their cricket World Cup match against Australia
Pakistan face Netherlands in the ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 today. After defending champions England were stunned by New Zealand in the opener, leaving Jos Buttler’s side with a valuable lesson, Pakistan aim to show their title credentials against the Netherlands.
Men’s team director Mickey Arthur has said Pakistan will embrace their ultra-aggressive approach: “The players have embraced it. It’s going to take a little bit of time, but I always say there’s always two ways to skin a cat. Our bowling attack is up there as one of the best and with runs on the board our bowlers can generally defend that. You watch England and Australia playing this brand of cricket. Our guys will follow that. There’s no doubt about that.”
Wide Aryan Dutt to Babar Azam. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, Play and Miss (Leg Side) for 1 run, fielded by Edwards.
Wide Aryan Dutt to Babar Azam. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Leave, Left for 1 run, fielded by Edwards.
Aryan Dutt to Babar Azam. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs.
Logan van Beek to Imam ul-Haq. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot cutting, mis-timed to backward point for no runs, fielded by de Leede.
Logan van Beek to Imam ul-Haq. In-swinging length ball, middle stump on the front foot flick, well timed to deep mid wicket for 2 runs.
FOUR! Logan van Beek to Imam ul-Haq. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep backward point for 4 runs.
Logan van Beek to Imam ul-Haq. Out-swinging length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, missed for no runs, fielded by Edwards.
Logan van Beek to Imam ul-Haq. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot cutting, to backward point for no runs, fielded by de Leede.
Aryan Dutt to Imam ul-Haq. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, mis-timed to mid off for 1 run, fielded by O’Dowd.
Aryan Dutt to Babar Azam. Off break half volley, outside off stump on the front foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by O’Dowd.