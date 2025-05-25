At least 14 people were killed and more than 100 injured after powerful windstorms swept across central and northern Pakistan following a days-long heatwave, officials confirmed on Sunday.

The storms, described as “particularly destructive” by authorities, battered the provinces of Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa as well as Islamabad on Saturday afternoon and evening.

Mazhar Hussain, spokesperson for the Punjab disaster management authority, was quoted by news agency AFP as saying, “This windstorm was particularly destructive. The wind speed was very high. There was so much dust in it that visibility was greatly reduced.”

According to him, the extreme weather followed several days of intense heat, with temperatures exceeding 45°C. “There were three to four days in the recent heatwave where temperatures went up quite a lot,” he added, attributing the sudden storm to the intense build-up of heat.

The majority of casualties were caused by collapsing roofs and walls, while at least two people died after being struck by solar panels dislodged by high-speed winds. In one tragic incident, lightning claimed the life of one man and injured three others.

The storms uprooted trees, knocked over electric poles, and caused significant damage to vehicles and infrastructure. Social media was flooded with dramatic videos showing the aftermath, including a viral clip filmed inside a passenger plane struggling to land in Lahore before being diverted to Karachi amid severe turbulence.Islamabad and surrounding areas have also seen multiple unusual hailstorms over April and May, damaging vehicles and solar panels—marking a growing trend of erratic and extreme weather events in the country. Pakistan is widely recognised as one of the countries most vulnerable to climate change, with early summers and intense heatwaves becoming increasingly common.

India is also battling extreme temperatures. According to news agency ANI, Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer hit 48°C, forcing locals indoors. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) warned that severe heatwave conditions will continue in Rajasthan until May 27 and in Punjab, Haryana, and Jammu and Kashmir until May 26.

Meanwhile, heavy monsoon rainfall has already arrived on India’s west coast, with IMD forecasting intense downpours over Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Goa in the coming week.

Back in Pakistan, the Meteorological Department has predicted more storms on Sunday, raising concerns about further damage and casualties.

