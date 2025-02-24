(Bloomberg) — Last week’s rout in Palantir Technologies Inc. shares has done little to convince skeptics that it’s suddenly a bargain.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The stock is mired in its biggest four-day drop since 2022, following news that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth plans to reduce projected US military spending by 8% over the next five years, potentially jeopardizing a key source of revenue for the firm.

While some investors speculated Palantir could ultimately emerge as a winner from any push to make the Pentagon more lean, the headline spurred a selloff in what remains tech’s priciest name.

“While the multiple is a little more realistic now, I wouldn’t consider it a great value, and there’s still tremendous execution risk and uncertainty,” said Tim Pagliara, chief investment officer at Capwealth Advisors. “It is hard to project growth until we know what the military budget will look like.”

The stock fell 4.6% on Monday. It has dropped more than 20% over the four-day decline.

The data-analysis software company has been one of the biggest winners of the artificial-intelligence boom, rising more than 300% in the past year and adding almost $190 billion in market value.

But Palantir stands out among tech firms for the significant share of its revenue that comes from the US government. With President Donald Trump pledging to cut federal spending, what had been a tailwind for the stock has suddenly become a major worry.

Deadline Time

Hegseth set a Feb. 24 deadline for input on proposed cuts, meaning investors may be about to get more clarity around the impact on Palantir, and defense contractors broadly.

More than 40% of Palantir’s 2024 revenue was US-government related, data compiled by Bloomberg show, and that segment grew more than 40% in each of the past two quarters, according to Bloomberg Intelligence. This kind of exposure is unusual, according to BI, noting that it tended to be around mid- to high-single digits for most of the firm’s software peers.

Military spending is especially important: 22% of Palantir’s government revenue comes from the US Army, William Blair analyst Louie DiPalma estimated.

It’s worth noting that the stock is particularly volatile. It had a steeper slump last month, which set the stage for an advance that drove it to a record closing high on Tuesday, before the news of the planned spending reductions.

Story Continues