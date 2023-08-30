The IBD SmartSelect Composite Rating for Palantir Technologies (PLTR) increased from 93 to 96 Wednesday. One number shy of its RS rating of 97. If only the Acc/Dis held a better rating – see below.







The revised score means the stock currently tops 96% of all other stocks in terms of key performance metrics and technical strength.

Palantir Technologies is currently extended beyond a proper buy zone after breaking out from a 10.31 entry in a cup with handle.

The stock earns an 81 EPS Rating, meaning its recent quarterly and annual earnings growth tops 81% of all stocks.

Its Accumulation/Distribution Rating of D- shows moderate selling by institutional investors over the last 13 weeks. Look for the rating to improve to at least a C or better. That and an improvement in the trading volume would be helpful. A good candidate for your watchlist.

The company posted a 0% increase in earnings for Q2. Revenue growth fell to 13%, down from 18% in the prior quarter.

Palantir Technologies earns the No. 8 rank among its peers in the Computer Software-Enterprise industry group. ServiceNow (NOW), Workday (WDAY) and Manhattan Associates (MANH) are among the top 5 highly-rated stocks within the group.

