Palantir Technologies (PLTR) stock saw its IBD SmartSelect Composite Rating jump to 96 Friday, up from 94 the day before. The computers software stock also sports a 96 Relative Strength Rating.







X









The new rating shows the stock is outpacing 96% of all stocks when it comes to the most important stock-picking criteria. Winning stocks often have a 95 or higher grade in the early stages of a new price run, so that’s a good item to have on your checklist when looking for the best stocks to buy and watch.

Palantir Technologies stock broke out mid-November, but has pulled back to trade below its 50-day moving average. The stock is not currently near a proper buy zone. Look for the stock to form and break out of a new chart pattern.

See How IBD Helps You Make More Money In Stocks

Palantir Technologies stock earns an 84 EPS Rating, which means its recent quarterly and longer-term annual earnings growth tops 84% of all stocks.

Its Accumulation/Distribution Rating of B- shows moderate buying by institutional investors over the last 13 weeks.

PLTR Earnings

The computer software company reported a 600% increase in earnings for Q3. Sales growth climbed 17%, up from 13% in the prior quarter. That marks one quarter of accelerating revenue gains.

Palantir Technologies stock holds the No. 18 rank among its peers in the Computer Software-Enterprise industry group. Datadog (DDOG), JFrog (FROG) and Cloudflare (NET) are among the top 5 highly-rated stocks within the group.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:

Learn How To Time The Market With IBD’s ETF Market Strategy

Find Today’s Best Growth Stocks To Watch With IBD 50

Find The Best Long-Term Investments With IBD Long-Term Leaders

How To Research Growth Stocks: Why This IBD Tool Simplifies The Search For Top Stocks