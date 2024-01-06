Hundreds of pro-Palestinian protesters blocked Westminster Bridge on Saturday while calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

The Free Palestine Coalition (FPC), made up of grassroots organisations including Sisters Uncut, Black Lives Matter UK and the Palestinian Youth Movement, staged a sit-in after a march in their first major demonstration of the new year.

The location of the demonstration had been kept secret before a meeting point – a drinking fountain in St James’s Park – was announced at 10am with protesters gathering around midday.

Protesters painted their hands red and wore masks with the faces of politicians (Victoria Jones/PA Wire)

The Metropolitan Police issued a statement on X saying: “Officers have attempted to speak with the organisers, however they have not shared any information with us about their proposed route.

“This has an impact on how we plan our policing response and means more officers have to be deployed to central London to ensure we can respond quickly.”

Police officers attempted to break up the gathering at the drinking fountain in St James’s Park.

After several arrests were made there, protesters marched through Westminster before being stopped by officers next to Big Ben.

A large unit of officers appeared to remove the protest leaders as they announced the demonstration would be marching to its next location, which the coalition had not yet announced.

The group also called for an end to UK sales of arms to Israel (Victoria Jones/PA Wire)

The remaining protesters pushed back against the officers, who had formed a wall along Birdcage Walk. They chanted: “Shame on you” and “Who do you serve, who do you protect?”

Eventually, the protesters continued towards Westminster Bridge but were prevented from getting onto it by several dozen officers.

Many of the protesters then gradually joined a sit-in that was surrounded on three sides by the police.

Protesters argue with police who formed a cordon on Westminster Bridge (Victoria Jones/PA Wire)

One demonstrator said: “Demanding a ceasefire is the bare minimum our government must do – it is necessary to end the daily massacres of Palestinians and the further destruction of hospitals, schools, mosques, churches and 70 per cent of all the homes in Gaza.”

A recent YouGov poll showed that 76 per cent of Britons support a ceasefire.

A spokesperson for the protesters said: “The FPC has chosen this date, in advance of Parliament returning, to send a strong signal to the UK Government that Palestine is a political priority and that there can be no business as usual.”

The Met Police said on Saturday afternoon: “All protesters have now left the area around Westminster Bridge. Officers remain on duty in central London and are ready to respond to any further demonstrations.”