A 17-year-old Palestinian child has died of malnutrition, Wafa news agency is reporting, citing medical sources at Al-Shifa medical complex in Gaza City.

Atef Abu Khater was hospitalised in intensive care earlier this week- his father reportedly said he was no longer responding to treatment.

This follows the deaths of three Palestinians, including two children, from Israeli-imposed starvation on Friday.

Khater’s death brings the toll of Palestinians who have died from Israeli-imposed starvation to 163, including 92 children.