Palestinian political groups, including Hamas and Islamic Jihad, have issued a joint statement expressing deep alarm over the worsening humanitarian collapse in Gaza, calling it a “systematic genocide” driven by starvation, relentless bombing, and a suffocating blockade.

The factions accused Israel—backed by the United States and met with silence from European and international institutions—of waging a total war aimed at breaking Palestinian resistance.

They warned that the scale and brutality of Israeli attacks amount to war crimes under international law and surpass previous assaults in their severity.

The statement demanded that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government be held fully responsible for policies of siege and deliberate starvation. The United States, they said, must also be held accountable for enabling the offensive by refusing to pressure Israel to halt its campaign.

The factions condemned what they described as the complicity of the international community, particularly the European Union, for failing to act.

They called on Palestinians worldwide, along with Arab and Islamic countries, to step up political and media efforts to “stop the genocide” and “end the siege” on Gaza.