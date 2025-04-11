An Israeli air strike killed an entire Palestinian family, including several children, on Friday by targeting a home that had previously been bombed in Khan Younis.

The home, belonging to the family of Mazen al-Farra, was located in the al-Mahatta neighbourhood, near the centre of Khan Younis.

Although the house had been damaged in an earlier strike, the family had recently repaired it and returned to live there.

At approximately 3am, the house was struck again, resulting in the deaths of Mazen al-Farra, his wife, his mother-in-law Maryam al-Astal, and five of his children: Saeed, Ibrahim, Taqwa, Maryam and Musab.

Also killed in the strike were al-Farra’s niece and nephew Mira and Ibrahim, aged 10 and seven, respectively.

Read more: Palestinian family of 10 erased in overnight Israeli strike on Khan Younis