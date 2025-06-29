Even after 20 months of siege, displacement, and mass killing, Palestinians in Gaza continue to assert their will to remain – as Israel escalates its genocidal campaign by attacking aid distribution sites and massacring starving civilians who refuse to leave.

Meanwhile, Iranian retaliation against Israel’s recent aggression has triggered yet another exodus of Israeli Jews from the settler colony.

Israeli citizens, dual citizens, and tourists have been desperate to flee the country on so-called “escape flotillas” and “rescue flights”, as conditions have become even more unlivable in the last two years than they had been before 7 October 2023.

With “large numbers of Israeli citizens” desperate to escape, the Israeli government has issued a decision effectively barring them from leaving.

Despite the return of those who were stranded abroad during the latest war, the current flight of Israeli Jews continues a broader trend in recent years to leave the country.

