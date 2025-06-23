Palmeiras defender Murilo says he will copy Cristiano Ronaldo’s trademark ‘Siu’ celebration if he scores against Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami at the Club World Cup.

The debate over Cristiano Ronaldo vs. Messi has divided football fans and players for nearly two decades but for Murilo there is no debate.

Speaking ahead of his team’s Group A showdown against Inter Miami on Monday at the Hard Rock stadium in Miami, the Brazilian centre-back said: “I’m ‘Team CR7.’ I think he’s very complete. I think his attitude is also good, positive. I think what sets him apart is his discipline. I look up to that a lot, his discipline, his whole routine. So, without a doubt, that’s what sets him apart, I really like him.”

Murilo said he will do Ronaldo’s ‘SIU’ celebration if he scores on Tuesday Heuler Andrey/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Asked if he will imitate Ronaldo’s famous ‘Siu’ goal celebration if he scores against Inter Miami, Murilo said: “Yes, yes. I will do it.”

Ronaldo, 40, is a notable absentee in the tournament in the United States. The Portugese forward has scored over 900 career goals and is the all-time men’s leading scorer in international football with 138 goals.

The former Manchester United and Real Madrid star reportedly rejected the chance to play at the event in order to prepare for the upcoming season having recently captained Portugal to win the UEFA Nations League.

Such is Murilo’s admiration for Ronaldo that he will not be asking for Messi’s No. 10 shirt after the Monday’s game. “I’m not going to get into that fight [for Messi’s jersey],” Murilo said. “There are already a lot of people who are going to ask for it.

“It’s cool. Just mark him well so we can do our job.”

Murilo’s teammate Vanderlan is set to be one of those Palmeiras players looking to swap jerseys with eight-time Ballon d’Or winner Messi.

“I’m not going to hide that I’m ‘Team Messi’,” Brazilian left-back Vanderlan said. “Since I was little, I’ve always watched him play, I’ve always liked him a lot, so I’m Team Messi.”

Messi scored his first goal of the expanded Club World Cup with a stunning free-kick to give Inter Miami a 2-1 victory over FC Porto on Thursday.