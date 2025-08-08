PATRICK T. FALLON/Getty, Getty images; Tyler Le/BI

Anduril founder Palmer Luckey’s new digital bank, Erebor, told prospective investors in a fundraising memo that it expects federal banking regulators to approve its plans by late 2025 — a speedy timeline that it says is possible because of Luckey’s “political network” and the bank’s close ties to regulators.

The memo said the bank anticipated receiving a charter from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency “less than 6 months” after it submitted its application, which happened in June.

The startup is in part banking on Luckey’s political ties to clinch the approval required to become a regulated bank in the US.

“Palmer’s political network will get this done,” the memo said. Luckey contributed over $1 million to politicians and political committees last year, most of them linked to Republicans, federal records show.

The memo also touted an Erebor cofounder’s “unique connectivity to banking regulators” including Jonathan Gould, who was sworn in as Comptroller of the Currency in July.

Gould, who was a senior official in the OCC in President Donald Trump’s first administration, served for less than a year as the chief legal officer of the bitcoin mining company Bitfury. More recently, he spent two years as a partner at the law firm Jones Day.

Adam Cohen, a top Skadden lawyer who worked with Erebor on its OCC application, recently left the firm and was appointed Gould’s chief counsel at the OCC. In a LinkedIn post announcing his job change, Cohen thanked Gould for “the opportunity to support a safe and sound banking system that embraces innovation and promotes fair access to financial services.”

When reached for comment, the OCC referred to its general timelines and didn’t respond to specific questions about Erebor and any ties to Gould. The OCC says that it generally aims to make a preliminary, conditional decision on charter applications within 120 days.

“The OCC carefully considers every bank charter application submitted based on the facts of the application and consistent with its statutory and regulatory requirements,” agency representative Stephanie Collins said in an email. Gould couldn’t immediately be reached for comment on Thursday.