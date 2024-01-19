Palworld is out now in Steam Early Access and Xbox Game Pass via Xbox Game Preview. That means it’s finally time for the world to collectively answer the age-old question, “What if Pokemon had guns?” While Palworld is a lot more than that–it also mixes in elements of modern Zelda games and the open-world survival-crafting genre, the main attraction here is the creature collector at the heart of it all.

Use our ever-expanding guides hub to get acquainted with the weird and wide world of Palworld.



Palworld beginner’s guides

Pal care

All Pals in Palworld – With more than 100 Pals to meet, greet, and maybe defeat, here’s what they all look like.

Best starting pal in Palworld – The first Pal you capture, like your first Pokemon, is a momentous occasion.

Tips and tricks – We’ve compiled more than a dozen tips to help you hit the ground running in Palworld, including notes on crafting, eating, inventory management, and more.

How to get more Paldium – This early-game resource is especially important.

Multiplayer and cross-play explained (coming soon) – You don’t have to play Palworld alone. Here’s everything there is to know.

How to get guns – It’s not “Pokemon with guns” unless you have the guns. Here’s how to start arming yourself and your Pals to the teeth.

How to catch Pals – It’s also not “Pokemon with guns” without the Pokemon-like creatures. Here’s how to successfully catch Pals.

How to heal and revive Pals – When your Pal is down, get them back on their feet/paws/tentacles, etc.

How to feed and manage Pals – Your food isn’t just for you. Here’s how to keep your Pals well-fed and happy.

How to ride and fly on Pals (coming soon)– You can even catch a ride on specific Pals. Here’s how.

Pal types, strengths, and weaknesses (coming soon)– Each Pal has benefits and detriments on the battlefield.

Best weapons – There are many ways to defend yourself in Palworld, but they’re not created equal.

How to avoid cold and stay warm – It gets cold in the wilderness, but you can stay warm with a few strategies.

How to repair items – Your tools and weapons will degrade over time. Here’s how to keep them in working condition.

How to get a glider – With a glider, you can explore all of the open world faster (and with more style).

Moving your base – Creating a shelter is just the start in this deep survival game with some…let’s say strange lore added in. Here’s how to move your labor camp–I mean base.