In this week’s episode of The Game Informer Show, the crew discusses real video games you can play, including our early Palworld hands-on reactions and The Last of Us Part II Remastered review. You might’ve heard us describe the former as “Pokémon with guns” previously, but Palworld’s crafting and survival focus make it stand out as its own unique experience. After breaking down the updates packed in with Naughty Dog’s rerelease, we shift our attention to Another Code: Recollection and Final Fantasy XVI.

The Game Informer Show – Podcast Timestamps:

00:00:00 – Intro

00:06:44 – Palworld

00:24:35 – The Last of Us Part II Remastered

00:26:19 – Spoilers Start for The Last of Us Part II Remastered

00:27:53 – Spoilers End for The Last of Us Part II Remastered

00:35:31 – Another Code: Recollection

00:46:38 – Final Fantasy XVI

01:04:06 – Housekeeping and Listener Questions