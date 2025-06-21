In a powerful convergence of hope, action, and purpose, more than 1,000 young change-makers, policymakers, philanthropists, and development partners from across Africa came together in Nairobi on Wednesday to mark the opening of CorpsAfrica’s (www.CorpsAfrica.org) 2025 All-Country Conference (ACC 2025).

Under the theme ‘Leading with Ubuntu: African Youth Transforming the Continent,’ speakers at the ACC 2025 unanimously called for African governments to institutionalize youth volunteerism as a pillar of national development. They urged policymakers to create enabling environments while aligning volunteer programs with broader socio-economic objectives, including job creation, civic engagement, and education.

“At a time when Africa’s youth are calling for meaningful opportunities and a voice in shaping their future, we stand firm in our belief that they are the solution. Our vision is to cultivate a generation of African leaders—rooted in community and committed to sparking sustainable change from the grassroots up,” said Liz Fanning, Founder and CEO of CorpsAfrica.

CorpsAfrica’s ACC 2025 is the organisation’s flagship biennial gathering, uniting diverse stakeholders to champion and accelerate youth-driven development across Africa. Building on the momentum of the ACC 2023 in Kigali, Rwanda, this year’s five-day summit aims to elevate the role of African youth—not just as leaders of tomorrow but as present-day catalysts for community-led, youth-driven transformation.

Hosted at the Kenya School of Government, ACC 2025 brings together CorpsAfrica Volunteers, alumni, and staff from all 11 operating countries—Kenya, Malawi, Ghana, Rwanda, Morocco, Senegal, Ethiopia, Uganda, The Gambia, South Africa, and Côte d’Ivoire —marking a continental milestone in celebrating the power of volunteerism, African philanthropy, and youth innovation.

“Since 2011, we’ve deployed over 1,000 African volunteers to under-resourced rural communities—not to impose solutions, but to listen, collaborate, and implement low-cost, high-impact community-led projects rooted in Indigenous knowledge. These aren’t just projects; they’re transformative platforms for human-centered design and asset-based community development,” emphasized Dr. Samora Otieno, CorpsAfrica’s Chief of Programs.

The results speak volumes: CorpsAfrica volunteers have spearheaded more than Over 10,500 social and economic activities and 425 small-scale, high-impact community projects since 2021, improving the lives of nearly 2 million people. From education and clean water access to food security and youth entrepreneurship, these grassroots efforts tackle Africa’s most pressing challenges—one community at a time.

CorpsAfrica’s ACC 2025 convenes in Nairobi at a pivotal moment, as Africa’s youth champion calls for expanded access to employment, entrepreneurship, and meaningful economic inclusion. Africa is the world’s youngest continent, with more than 70% of sub-Saharan Africa’s population under the age of 30 – yet faces a youth unemployment crisis of staggering proportions.

For example, Kenya’s youth unemployment rate exceeds 38%, while Nigeria and South Africa grapple with even higher rates of 42% and 46% respectively.

The conference aligns with global recognition of volunteerism’s transformative potential—including the UN Volunteers’ 2022 State of the World’s Volunteerism Report, which urges nations to formally recognize volunteer time as a measurable national economic asset.

“We must reframe volunteerism – not as unpaid work, but as transformative leadership and professional development that accelerates public service for the 21st century” emphasized Dr. Patricia King’ori-Mugendi, Country Director of CorpsAfrica/Kenya. ”

CorpsAfrica envisions ACC 2025 as the catalyst for a fundamental shift—harnessing African philanthropy to scale grassroots innovation across the continent. The June 16-20, 2025 gathering embodies Ubuntu principles through its commitment to pan-African knowledge exchange and collaborative action.

Beyond conventional conferences, ACC 2025 delivers actionable outcomes: from youth investment policy dialogues to hands-on social enterprise incubators and community innovation demonstrations. This initiative re-frames the youth empowerment conversation, positioning volunteerism not as an alternative but as a strategic springboard to meaningful employment, entrepreneurial success, and values-driven leadership.

Participants attended robust professional development workshops and received a professional certificate to accelerate their careers on completion of their Volunteer service and become CorpsAfrica Alumni.

The Government of Kenya reaffirmed its commitment to youth empowerment and innovation during the conference. Hon. Salim Mvurya, Cabinet Secretary for Youth Affairs, Creative Economy and Sport, challenged African nations to break free from donor dependency, urging a collaborative approach where governments, local businesses, diaspora networks, and communities jointly invest in youth volunteerism programs that deliver tangible opportunities, social inclusion, and dignity.

‘Africa’s youth have spoken with unmistakable clarity,’ Mvurya declared. ‘They want jobs – not handouts; platforms – not patronage; and action – not promises. As policymakers, we recognize this reality. Young people aren’t waiting – they’re building. CorpsAfrica’s model proves what happens when we equip youth with both trust and tools to lead.’

As the premier organization equipping young Africans to lead sustainable change in their communities, CorpsAfrica demonstrates a transformative model of development – conceived by Africans, led by Africans, and implemented by Africans.

‘The All-Country Conference sends a clear message to our youth. As Africa’s true transformation architects, your place isn’t just in boardrooms – it’s in villages, farms, classrooms, and clinics. Real leadership begins where people live, work, and struggle@, concluded Dr. King’ori-Mugendi.

CorpsAfrica is redefining volunteerism as a powerful professional pathway. By embedding service into education curricula, employment systems, and national development frameworks, CorpsAfrica is creating an ecosystem where community-driven solutions become Africa’s sustainable growth engine.

About CorpsAfrica:

Founded in 2011, CorpsAfrica recruits and trains ambitious young Africans to serve as volunteers in remote, under-resourced communities in their own countries. These volunteers facilitate small-scale, high-impact projects that are identified by local people and designed through a process of community-led development and human-centered design. Learn more at www.CorpsAfrica.org.