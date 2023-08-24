PancakeSwap (CAKE) has officially expanded to Ethereum Layer 2 platform Linea.

The launch of PancakeSwap v3 on Linea comes after a successful testnet, with users now able to access features such as advanced swaps and liquidity provision.

PancakeSwap is live on Ethereum, BNB Chain, Aptos, Arbitrum, Polygon zkEVM and zkSync Era.

PancakeSwap, a decentralised exchange available on multiple leading networks, has announced that its v3 is now live on the Linea mainnet.

According to a blog post the Multi-chain DEX platform published today, PancakeSwap v3’s official launch on the Ethereum Layer 2 platform follows its successful testnet deployment.

🌟 We’ve arrived on Linea mainnet! We’re thrilled to share this moment with you all. Start accumulating points and unlock exclusive NFTs by completing tasks. Don’t miss out on any details – follow our straightforward guide! 🚀 Here’s how to get started:

🔗 Connect your wallet… pic.twitter.com/oRW6lEJ03b — PancakeSwap🥞Everyone’s Favorite D3X (@PancakeSwap) August 24, 2023

DeFi comes to Linea mainnet

Linea is an EVM-compatible zero-knowledge proofs network developed by Ethereum development la ConsenSys. The L2 was previously known as ConsenSys zkEVM.

“PancakeSwap v3 on Linea introduces two main features, including advanced Swap and Liquidity Provision functionalities, allowing users to seamlessly trade their favourite tokens and participate in liquidity provision directly on our platform,” the PancakeSwap team noted.

PancakeSwap’s growing traction in the decentralised finance (DeFi) space has included expansion to several blockchains, including Ethereum, BNB Chain, Aptos, Polygon zkEVM, Arbitrum and zkSync Era.

Going live on Linea Mainnet adds to the effort to bring more people into the DeFi space, leveraging the benefits of integration with the Layer 2 scaling solution.

Users will benefit from improved capital efficiency and enhanced trading features such as multi-tier fee structure. Both traders and liquidity providers can tap into the PancakeSwap v3 on Linea ecosystem for low trading fees and lower slippage.

PancakeSwap expects to roll out its farm feature on the Linea mainnet within the next few months, incentivising further adoption. Users will earn CAKE when they stake LP tokens.

CAKE traded at around $1.28 at the time of writing, up roughly 1.2% in the past 24 hours.