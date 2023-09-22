Key takeaways

Pancakeswap has integrated with Transak for fiat onboarding on multiple chains.

Users can now purchase cryptocurrencies with debit cards, Google Pay, Apple Pay and other methods via Transak.

Decentralised exchange PancakeSwap has integrated with Transak, a developer integration toolkit that allows users to buy/sell crypto in any app, website or web plugin.

Transak is now part of the Pancakeswap “buy crypto” tab, enabling Pancakeswap users to purchase cryptocurrencies using a wide range of payment options.

According to the announcement , Pancakeswap users can now purchase cryptocurrencies with fiat currencies using numerous options such as credit cards, bank transfers, Google Pay, and Apple Pay.

This isn’t the first fiat purchase option integrated by Pancakeswap. The decentralised exchange had previously integrated Mercuryo and MoonPay into its platform, with Transak now the third payment option available to users.

Pancakeswap is one of the leading decentralised exchanges in the world. It is currently available on multiple blockchain networks, including BNB Smart Chain, Ethereum, Base and Polygon zkEVM.

The DEX currently has more than $1.3 billion worth of cryptocurrencies in its contracts and processes more than $150 million in daily trading volume.

Transak is supported by seven blockchains

According to the announcement, Pancakeswap said Transak is now available across nine cryptocurrencies on seven blockchains at launch. Some of the supported chains include Ethereum, Polygon zkEVM, zkSync Era, Linea, Base, BNB Chain, and Arbitrum.

While commenting on this latest cryptocurrency news , PancakeSwap’s pseudonymous leader, head chef Mochi, said,

“It’s imperative that entry points remain simple yet robust. Transak’s expertise in fiat on-ramping, combined with PancakeSwap’s platform capabilities, promises an era where diving into decentralised finance is intuitive and barrier-free for all.”