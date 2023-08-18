Paneer Fry is a tasty spiced dish made by marinating paneer with a mix of spice powders & curd and shallow frying it. Panner Fry is a perfect starter / appetizer that the family comes for more for its taste. Paneer Fry Recipe that is made in minutes is presented in this post with step by step pictures & video.

Paneer Fry is a very easy quick to make starter loved by all. It can be made in just 20 mins when you have paneer in hand. A simple Paneer Fry yet a burst of flavors that you will make it often as it is so demanding. This Paneer Fry can be served as a starter or as a sidedish for rice, chapathi, roti or use it as a filling for wraps, frankies or even sandwiches, the choice is yours as the options are endless.

About Paneer Fry

Paneer is a type of fresh cheese also called as cottage cheese. Paneer is marinated with curd along with ginger garlic paste and spice powders then shallow fried until golden and crisp. Paneer Fry is one of the popular indian starters in restaurants. Apart from Chilli Paneer, Paneer 65, Paneer Nuggets this Paneer Fry is quick and easy to make but still tastes soo good.

Making this Paneer Fry does not require many ingredients it just needs few and just 20 mins yes its so quick. You can serve it as a starter or appetizer or make it as a filling for sandwiches and rolls / wraps.





First to begin with start to slice paneer into slightly thin slices. Marinate using thick curd along with spice powders and salt. Set aside for few mins. Then heat oil in a pan – shallow fry paneer until crisp and golden brown. Fry in batches and remove. Serve with rice or pulao of choice, it serves best as a starter too.

An easy paneer fry using basic ingredients available in the kitchen. I had been making this paneer fry since mittu was a kid as she loves it. Those days I use to make homemade paneer just for her to make this paneer fry. She calls it paneer tikka still and often demands it amidst all the paneer dishes I make. This is a very simple quick fry with basic ingredients that you can grab from your kitchen. This can be had as a starter or as a side dish for rice or pulao.

Other Paneer Recipes

Variations

If you don’t have curd you can use just spice powders along with little water to coat the masalas. It will taste still good only.

You can add kasoori methi, chat masala powder, tikka masala or tandoori masala powder along with marinade for a different taste.

I usually use these basic spice powders, you can plus or minus them according to your taste buds.

Paneer Fry Ingredients

Paneer – Use fresh soft homemade paneer for best taste. If you use frozen paneer thaw /defrost it first by allowing it in room temperature for about an hour and then add it to gravy.If the paneer is store bought, getting aged & within expiry date, it tends to get rubbery. So soak paneer in water for 5-10 mins before using them for gravy so that they become soft & spongy. You can replace paneer with tofu for vegan preferences.

– Use fresh soft homemade paneer for best taste. If you use frozen paneer thaw /defrost it first by allowing it in room temperature for about an hour and then add it to gravy.If the paneer is store bought, getting aged & within expiry date, it tends to get rubbery. So soak paneer in water for 5-10 mins before using them for gravy so that they become soft & spongy. You can replace paneer with tofu for vegan preferences. Curd – Take thick curd, I used homemade curd. If the curd is watery or runny then the gravy may turn watery too.

– Take thick curd, I used homemade curd. If the curd is watery or runny then the gravy may turn watery too. Spice Powders – Spice powders include turmeric powder, kashmiri red chilli powder, coriander powder, cumin powder and garam masala powder.

Recipe

Paneer Fry Paneer Fry is a tasty spiced dish made by marinating paneer with a mix of spice powders & curd and shallow frying it. Panner Fry is a perfect starter / appetizer that the family comes for more for its taste. Paneer Fry Recipe that is made in minutes is explained in this post with step by step pictures & video. Total Time 20 minutes mins 1x 2x 3x Ingredients 200 gms paneer

2-3 tablespoon oil to fry Instructions First take 200 gms fresh paneer block.

Slice them slightly thin.

Not too thick or not too thin – you can check thickness in the picture below.

To a mixing bowl – add ingredients listed under ‘for marinade’.

Mix it well. It should be slightly thick as shown. If its too watery then it will not coat the paneer pieces.

Add few paneer slices at a time into the bowl.

Coat it well as shown. Repeat to finish.

Place it on the plate.

Heat oil in a pan – add few marinated paneer pieces to the pan.

Using 2 forks flip over and fry.

Fry until golden brown on both the sides. Enjoy Paneer Fry! Video

Notes Adjust spice powders according to your taste buds, This is medium spicy.

I roast it until crisp and golden brown but you can roast slightly golden if you like the soft texture instead of crisp.

Serve with onion rings as a starter with chat masala powder sprinkled. Thats how my kids love to eat this.

This is one of the easiest paneer fry recipes I have tried so far. The spices we add is also our choice you can skip or add as per your liking.

You can even add chat masala powder along with marinade to get a slightly sour taste.

Always use fresh paneer otherwise it will turn rubbery while frying. Nutrition Facts Paneer Fry Amount Per Serving (100 g) Calories 450

Nutrition Facts Paneer Fry Amount Per Serving (100 g) Calories 450

Calories from Fat 369 % Daily Value* Fat 41g63% Saturated Fat 17g106% Trans Fat 0.1g Polyunsaturated Fat 4g Monounsaturated Fat 10g Cholesterol 70mg23% Sodium 1987mg86% Potassium 75mg2% Carbohydrates 4g1% Fiber 1g4% Sugar 1g1% Protein 15g30% Vitamin A 182IU4% Vitamin C 0.4mg0% Calcium 526mg53% Iron 0.5mg3% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Paneer Fry Recipe Step by Step

1.First take 200 gms fresh paneer block.

2.Slice them slightly thin as shown below.

3.Not too thick or not too thin – you can check thickness in the picture below.

4.To a mixing bowl – add ingredients listed under ‘for marinade’.

5.Mix it well. It should be slightly thick as shown.If its too watery then it will not coat the paneer pieces.

6.Add few paneer slices at a time into the bowl.

7.Coat it well as shown. Repeat to finish.

8.Place it on the plate. Set aside for 15 mins.

9.Heat oil in a pan – add few marinated paneer pieces to the pan.

10.Using 2 forks flip over and fry.

11.Fry until golden brown on both the sides.

Serve hot!

Expert Tips

Adjust spice powders according to your taste buds, This is medium spicy.

I roast it until crisp and golden brown but you can roast slightly golden if you like the soft texture instead of crisp.

Serve with onion rings as a starter with chat masala powder sprinkled. Thats how my kids love to eat this.

This is one of the easiest paneer fry recipes I have tried so far. The spices we add is also our choice you can skip or add as per your liking.

You can even add chat masala powder along with marinade to get a slightly sour taste.

Always use fresh paneer otherwise it will turn rubbery while frying.

Serving & Storing Suggestion

Serve hot as a starter or with roti or pulao. Paneer Fry keeps well in room temperature for a day. I would not recommend storing it after cooking – you can marinade and store in fridge for 2 days and shallow fry as and when needed.

FAQS

1.Does slicing the paneer this way mandatory?

Yes as the marinade nicely coats the paneer in thin slices than thick block cubes so I would suggest to slice it thin for this recipe.

2.Can I alter the spice powders?

Yes absolutely – You can add kasoori methi, chat masala powder, tandoori masala powder or any other spice powders as per your taste preference.

3.Can I tawa toast the paneer?

Yes you can toast in dosa tawa with less oil if you prefer to make it low fat. The only difference is it will not be as crispy as the shallow fried ones otherwise it will still taste soo good.