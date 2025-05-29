A new Netflix documentary is set to make pangolins the center of global attention. Pangolin: Kulu’s Journey premiered on April 21, 2025—just in time for World Earth Day. Directed by Academy Award-winner Pippa Ehrlich, known for My Octopus Teacher, the film traces the emotional path of Kulu, a young pangolin rescued from illegal wildlife trade and rehabilitated back into the wild.

According to BBC Wildlife Magazine’s Summer Rylander, this isn’t just another nature film. Ehrlich’s storytelling weaves a tale of resilience, trust, and recovery, following Kulu and his dedicated caregiver, Gareth Thomas, through a year-long journey at South Africa’s Pangolarium—the world’s first pangolin rehabilitation facility.

Pangolins are gentle, scale-covered mammals and tragically hold the title of the world’s most trafficked wild animal. Often hunted for their scales and meat, they face a rapid slide toward extinction. But the film’s creators hope that Kulu’s story will be a turning point. “This film tells a story of love, trust, and understanding,” Ehrlich said, adding that she hopes it will help viewers “see the beauty and importance of these extraordinary animals.”

Alexis Kriel, co-chair of the African Pangolin Working Group (APWG), says the documentary could be a cultural tipping point: “This is a level of public awareness that has the potential to spark a tide of conversations and a public will to change the outcome for this animal.”

If enough people watch, care, and act, this could be the moment pangolins finally get the global protection they deserve.

Watch the documentary, learn more, and talk about it. Most importantly—choose compassion over consumption. Say no to wildlife trafficking and Support vegan, wildlife-safe choices every day.

This article by Nicholas Vincent was first published by One Green Planet on 21 May 2025. Lead Image: Image Credit :CameraBaba/Shutterstock.



Wildlife in catastrophic decline

The 73% decline in vertebrate wildlife populations during the last 50 years (mammals, birds, amphibians, reptiles and fish), is primarily driven by human activities that threaten biodiversity.

Habitat Loss and Degradation – human activities like deforestation, urbanization, and agriculture have led to the destruction and fragmentation of natural habitats, reducing the space and resources available for wildlife.

Pollution – air, water, and soil pollution from industrial activities, agriculture, and other sources can harm wildlife directly or indirectly by affecting their habitats and food sources.

Climate Change – changing weather patterns, rising temperatures, and sea levels are disrupting ecosystems and impacting species’ ability to adapt and survive.

Overexploitation of Resources – unsustainable hunting, fishing, and logging practices can lead to the depletion of populations and the loss of biodiversity.

Invasive Species – the introduction of non-native species can disrupt ecosystems, compete with native species, and threaten their survival.

