Paraguayan president Santiago Peña said Monday that his country would “stand firmly by Taiwan”, describing the 68-year diplomatic relationship as a strategic and values-based alliance that the country is prepared to defend “with all its strength and with a loud voice”.

Speaking at a Taiwan–Paraguay business forum in Asunción, Peña said his country’s partnership with the self-ruled island reflects Paraguay’s sovereign foreign policy and its commitment to democratic principles, not just economic interests.

Paraguayan authorities said at the time that Xu Wei, a Beijing‑based envoy visiting Asunción for a UN event, skipped official meetings to privately urge opposition lawmakers to switch recognition from Taipei to Beijing. They declared Xu persona non grata, accusing him of attempting to undermine the country’s long-standing diplomatic stance.

Xu defended his move by claiming that it would bring “thousands of advantages”, including expanded trade and investment.