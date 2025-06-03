A paralysed woman in China who fell in love and married a “doctor” she met during rehabilitation has been left distraught after he disappeared with a loan of more than three million yuan (US$420,000).

Li Shangxuan, 31, from Hebei province in northern China, shares her life as a single mother with 220,000 followers on a popular short video platform.

Li’s family was once well-off, with her parents working in business.

Paralysed from the waist down in a 2013 car accident, she has used a wheelchair ever since.

Li Shangxuan was left paralysed from the waist down after being involved in a car accident in 2013. Photo: 163.com

During her rehabilitation, Li met a man surnamed Ding on social media who claimed to be a surgeon.