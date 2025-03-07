Abstract

The Paratropididae Simon, 1889 comprises small to medium-sized (6.0–18.5 mm) mygalomorph spiders with 26 species distributed in four genera: Anisaspis Simon, 1892; Anisaspoides F. O. Pickard-Cambridge, 1896; Paratropis Simon, 1889 and Stormtropis Perafán, Galvis & Pérez-Miles, 2019. Paratropidids can be found in tropical and mountain forests, in caves, near rivers, under fallen logs and rocks, leaf litter, moss and ravines. Most species are distributed in South America, mainly in Colombia, Ecuador and Brazil. Despite recent efforts in understanding the taxonomy of the family, paratropidids are still poorly studied. Herein, three new species of Paratropis are described: Paratropis celiae sp. nov. and Paratropis manauara sp. nov., both from Manaus in the state of Amazonas, Brazil; and Paratropis vulcanix sp. nov. from Departamento Tolima-Calda Nevado del Ruiz, Colombia. An updated geographical distribution map for the entire genus is presented and a discussion on the taxonomic problems of the family is provided.