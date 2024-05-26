WITH things heating up many parents will be looking for cheap and easy ways to keep their kids cool.

Some shoppers believe they have found the answer on shelves in Lidl.

The discounter is selling a pop-up paddling pool for children ages two and over for just £14.99.

One savvy shopper took Facebook after spotting the bargain.

She said: “I thought this was such a great buy!”

The post racked up over 100 comments and likes with shoppers tagging family members asking them to look out for the pool in stores.

One user said: “What a fab idea.”

“Amazing for a baby,” said another.

A third user said: “That looks good.”

“Pack away nicely,” said someone else.

You can use the Lidl store locator tool to find your newarest branch.

Prices for baby paddling pool vary from store to store but it will be difficult to find one you can pack away and carry around when needed.

Five simple ways to save cash at Lidl

Argos is sellgin a Bestway Shaded Baby Pool Safari Fun Inflatable Play Centre for £15.

While Home Bargains has an Intex Mushroom Baby Pool for £7.99.

Always remember to shop around when buying something like this as well as you might find something similar cheaper elsewhere.

You can use websites like Price Spy and Trolley to compare prices on thousands of products across different retailers.

The Google Product tab is helpful for running a quick scan across the internet too.

How to save money in Lidl

Shoppers love Lidl for its low prices but even biffer savings are availbale if you know the top ways to bag a bargain.

Lidl has a loyalty scheme for frequent shippers to get deals and freebies – you’ll get coupons every Thursday which will change each week

Lidls middle aisle is a treasure trove of bargains where you can pick up everythign from DIY tools to clothes – it refreshes the items every Thursday and Sunday.

Lidl reduced products in stores when they are close to the sell by day by about 30% of the original price.

While yellow sticker bargains are made in the mornings the special offers that start on a Thursday usually get put out late on a Wednesday.

Lidl offers weekly food offers when it slashed prices on fruit and veg.

How to find gardening bargains Doing up your garden to enjoy on warm and sunny days needn’t cost the earth. Sun Savers Editor Lana Clements explains how to get a top deal on items for the garden… You can bag big savings on plants, shrubs and flowers, as well as gardening tools and furniture. Many retailers have flash sales across entire seasonal ranges – often these promotions tie into payday at the end of the month or Bank Holiday weekends, so keep a lookout. Sign up to mailing lists of your favourite brands and you’ll be first to know of special offers. It can be worth following retailers on social media too. Use a price comparison site to search out the best value items. And keep a close eye on the specialbuys at Aldi and middle of Lidl drops which drop a couple of times a week and usually mean great value seasonal items for your outdoor areas. If you are not in a hurry to buy an item, try adding it to the shopping cart online and leaving it for a couple of days. Sometimes big brands will try to tempt you into the sale by offering you a discount. And always check if you can get cashback before paying. It’s especially worth using sites such as Topcashback, Quidco and app Jamdoughnut when buying bigger ticket items such as garden furniture as you’ll get a nice kickback.

