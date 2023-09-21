Parents no longer believe their children need to be in school full-time, increasingly think ‘life’s too short’ not to have a term-time holiday and ‘are not bothered’ about fines, a report revealed today.

Lockdowns have caused a ‘seismic shift’ in parents’ attitudes to school attendance, according to the consultancy Public First, with it now ‘socially acceptable’ to keep pupils at home and go on holiday in term-time.

The research suggests that pandemic closures and teacher strikes have damaged the social contract between schools and families, with 24,700 children missing education on one sample day in spring this year.

It comes after Dame Rachel de Souza, the Children’s Commissioner for England, suggested pupils have been missing school on Fridays since the pandemic because their parents are working from home. But Public First said did not find any evidence to suggest that the rise in parents working from home since Covid has encouraged more children to stay off school.

More children are also being home schooled than ever. Official figures show that 86,000 children in England were home schooled on one day this year – and 116,300 are home schooled full time. Both are steep increases of up to 50 per cent on pre-pandemic levels.

One parent, called Dominique, says her son Elijah has been too ‘anxious’ to attend school since ‘lockdown finished’ – so he no longer goes.

She said: ‘Children were off for so long they were really nervous for starting school… especially my oldest son. He suffers a lot from anxiety and he’s got attachment issues so I felt as though it was more difficult for me to get my son to school.

‘The first day I had to take him to school I sat outside until 3 o’clock because I felt that something was not right and something was going to happen.

Is your child off school? Email [email protected]

Parents no longer believe their children must attend school every day since the pandemic, a report suggests

Covid-19 lockdowns have caused a ‘seismic shift’ in parental attitudes to full-time school attendance that will take a ‘monumental’ effort to change, according to a study by consultancy Public First.

‘I felt as soon as he went into school went into that playground everything was too much for him, there are so many characters so he had to reset himself as a child.

‘When he first started going back it was very, very difficult. There are always challenges and power struggles with other children and Elijah is one of those children that is easily irritated and when other children see that, to them it’s all fun and games.

‘They were going up to him, they were bothering him, the majority of the time they were being very physical with him which affected him and stopped him wanting to go to school. It was a hard struggle with him.’

When asked if the threat of fines worried her and others, she told the BBC: ‘It would not have made a difference because when they push fines on you they are trying to push fear onto you.

‘But on the other side, there are parents out there who are not bothered about fines and keep their children off school for the sake of it, and it gets ruined for the parents who are actually struggling taking their children to school.’

A mother of two primary school children from Manchester who took part in the study said: ‘Pre-Covid, I was very much about getting the kids into school, you know, attendance was a big thing. Education was a major thing.

‘After Covid, I’m not gonna lie to you, my take on attendance and absence now is like I don’t really care anymore. Life’s too short.’

A mother of a 15-year-old from Bristol added: ‘We always took them skiing in February half term to try and comply.

‘Now I look back and I think why on earth did I do that? Why didn’t I just take them out for a cheap week in January?’

The study – which highlights findings from focus groups with parents – comes amid mounting concerns about the rise in children missing school in England.

It comes after Dame Rachel de Souza, the Children’s Commissioner for England, previously suggested that pupils have been missing school on Fridays since the pandemic because their parents are at home.

It will take a ‘monumental’ effort to change parental attitudes towards full-time attendance, the report concluded.

It reads: ‘Pre-Covid, ensuring your child’s daily attendance at school was seen as a fundamental element of good parenting.

‘Post-Covid, parents no longer felt that to be the case, and instead view attending school as one of several – often competing – options or demands on their child on a daily basis, against a backdrop of a more holistic approach to daily life.’

It continued: ‘Parents agreed that every school day could not possibly be that important, given that so much time had been lost to lockdowns and strikes.

‘Moreover, there was a sense from parents that other elements of their lives were just as important as attending school, if not more so.’

More than a fifth (22.3 per cent) of pupils in England were ‘persistently absent’ – meaning they missed at least 10 per cent of their school sessions – in the 2022/23 academic year, government figures show.

This is significantly higher than the pre-pandemic rate of 10.9 per cent in 2018/19.

The report calls for fines for school absences to be reviewed and ‘potentially abolished’ as it suggests they are failing to change parent behaviour and they ‘undermine’ the relationships between schools and parents.

A rise in mental health problems and the cost of living crisis are also among the factors contributing to higher pupil absence, the report suggests.

Researchers conducted eight online focus groups with parents of school-aged children in eight different locations across England in June and July this year.

Immersive research with practitioners working for the charity School-Home Support, and a small number of pupil focus groups facilitated by the charity Khulisa, also fed into the study.