New research from Aston University has shone a light on the best ways for parents to encourage healthy eating in their children. The paper is published in the International Journal of Behavioral Nutrition and Physical Activity.

The team of academics from Aston University’s School of Psychology, led by Professor Jacqueline Blissett, with Dr. Katie Edwards as the lead researcher, looked at the meal- and snack-time practices of parents of children with “avid” eating behaviors. “Avid” eaters, who make up around 20% of children, particularly love food, are often hungry and will eat in response to food cues in the environment and their emotions, not just when they are hungry. They are the most susceptible to obesity and therefore encouraging a healthy, balanced diet is vital.

Feeding children with avid eating behaviors can be challenging and the researchers wanted to understand how factors in everyday life, such as parent mood or eating situations, influence the feeding practices that parents use. Understanding this can help to create better support for families around meal and snack times and reduce the risk of children developing obesity.

Dr. Edwards says that the research shows that when parents prioritize children’s health or decide when it is time for a meal or snack, parents are more likely to use supportive feeding practices which create structure around meal or snack times or encourage children to be independent with their food choices. For example, parents could sit and eat with their children, choose what food is available for their children, or involve children in decisions about what food to eat.

She adds that there are three main things that parents can do to help encourage healthy eating behavior. The first is to focus on health, by providing nutritious and balanced meals. The second is to ensure a calm and positive atmosphere during eating occasions.

The final recommendation is that parents should take the lead on setting meal- and snack-times, with a good structure being three meals and two snacks a day. These recommendations are linked to parents’ use of supportive feeding practices which are known to encourage children’s healthy eating.

To carry out the research, the team recruited parents of children aged 3–5 with avid eating behavior and asked them to download an app to their smartphones. The app sent four semi-random reminders per day for a 10-day period, asking them to complete a survey with information about mood and stress levels.

Every time a child had a meal or a snack, or asked for food, parents completed another survey to give information about feeding practices (including those which give children structure, or independence, around food), mealtime goals (such as prioritizing healthy eating), and information about the mealtime setting (such as the atmosphere).

Previous research from this team at Aston University identified four main eating traits in children. As well as “avid,” the other traits, not studied here, are “typical” eaters, who have no extreme behaviors, “avoidant” eaters, who are extremely fussy, and “emotional” eaters, who eat in response to emotions but do not necessarily enjoy food in the way that avid eaters do.

Dr. Edwards was also involved in the team’s research at Aston University that showed that parents’ eating behavior influences that of their children.

Dr. Edwards said, “Given the challenges that parents may face and the risk of childhood obesity, we will use these findings to develop feeding support for families. Encouraging parents to use feeding practices which provide structure around meal and snack times, or promote children’s independence with food, could be helpful for supporting children’s healthy eating.

